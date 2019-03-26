Get your fashion fix

DOLCE & GABBANA

Last fall, the Italian luxury fashion house introduced the Devotion bag ($1,700 to $3,300), the embodiment of its commitment to heritage, craftsmanship and romance.

This season, it has been refreshed and updated in different shapes and colourways, expressing versatility and timelessness through its myriad of designs, colours, sizes and styling methods.

The line also introduces the Devotion Fanny Pack ($1,400 to $1,500) with an adjustable waist belt. It is available in three sizes (small, medium and large) and is realised in smooth leather in five colours (black, red, light dusty pink, optical white and green) or in mordoré leather in gold and silver.

Dolce & Gabbana's Devotion range is now available at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and ION Orchard boutiques as well as online (https://store.dolcegabbana.com/en/).

TIMBERLAND

To celebrate powerful women who live life to the fullest, the US outdoor lifestyle brand launched its Spring/Summer 2019 women's collection with clean and simple cutting, tailor-made to embrace Asian women's figures.

Bringing together a combination of military and soft watercolour style, the new apparel has UV protection, breathable fabrics and packable designs, and comes in long and short jackets, incorporating DryVent waterproof and breathable technologies, knee-length military parkas, signature functional skirts and multi-pocket shorts.

The Spring/Summer 2019 women's collection ($59 to $369) is now available at Timberland stores in Raffles City, 313@somerset, Plaza Singapura and VivoCity.

MARKS & SPENCER

Step up in style with the British retailer's Spring 2019 Collection of vegan footwear, with over 20 styles (from $49.90) in sizes from UK 3 to 8 (including half-sizes and varying foot widths across selected styles).

The shoes feature Insolia technology, which shifts weight off the forefoot and back to the heel, and sport the M&S Vegan logo which is also used in its Vegan food range.

They are now available at Marks & Spencer stores islandwide.