Get your fashion fix with these new releases

COLE HAAN

The US footwear brand's unisex Grandpro Turf sneakers, above, offer retro style charm with a sports-inspired silhouette. It is versatile enough to be dressed up or worn casually.

It features Cole Haan's proprietary Grand.OS energy foam integrated throughout the shoe and is fitted with a lightweight, injection-moulded EVA sole for flexible ease. It also boasts waxed handstitch detailing and classic T-toe styling in mixed material accents and full grain leather.

The Grandpro Turf sneakers ($239 for women, $259 for men) are now available at Cole Haan's Paragon and Suntec City.

APM MONACO

The contemporary fashion jewellery brand from Monaco's Collection Avril - presented by Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni - revisits 80s essentials inspired by fun macrames, plates and messages.

The Pop Art pieces ($146 to $465), left, take inspiration from 80s pop together with all things playful and bright, while the Kaleidoscope offerings ($110 to $581) allow you to create your own dazzling style with combinations of stack, mix and match.

The Avril Collection is now available at APM Monaco's Marina Bay Sands, ION, Paragon, Jewel and Raffles City stores as well as www.apm.mc.

OLIVER PEOPLES

Cast your eye on the US luxury eyewear label's collaboration with the Cary Grant Estate, the first time the late Hollywood actor's likeness has been loaned to any brand.

From colour to form and material, Oliver Peoples delivers a loyal representation of Grant's sophisticated nature with a considered touch of modernity.

Six colourways have been crafted to include a product-exclusive Grant tortoise acetate and an 18k gold plated style. On the temple tip of the frame is a discreet CG monogram created from his personal stationery, and a custom case inspired by the colours of his suit worn in his 1959 film North By Northwest.

The Oliver Peoples x Cary Grant's Estate opticals and sunglasses (from US$380, or S$519), left, are now available at authorised retailers of Oliver Peoples.