Give your basic outfits a saucy twist with these fashion tips

Lacy lingerie, figure-hugging skirts and sky-high stilettos are usually what immediately comes to mind when we talk about sexy apparel.

But you don't have to go over the top with these in-your-face pieces to show off your sensuality.

You can easily create a sexy outfit from what you already have in your wardrobe, with a little creativity and gumption.

We show you how you can make use of the functional staples in your closet and up their sex appeal in under a minute.

What you have A T-shirt and a pair of jeans

How to style it up A pair of statement soles

A T-shirt with jeans is a classic ensemble - but it also screams no effort, especially if it is a billowy and oversized top paired with boyfriend or mum jeans.

Not only will statement shoes elevate your overall ensemble, it also draws attention to your feet. Whether they are leather loafers, velvet mules or platform wedges, the louder the better.

Bonus: Tie the hem of your tee into a knot and put on a sassy polka dot headband - it will make you look tantalisingly cute and casual.

What you have A cardigan

How to style it up Loosen a button or two

Long line knitted cardigans can keep you warm and snug on a rainy day, but they are hardly the sexiest garments, especially when yours comes in a musky shade of nude.

When styling them, draw inspiration from the 90s cropped cardigan, which is fitted and short, exposing your midriff and collarbone at the same time.

You can do so with your oversized pieces. Simply undo the bottom two buttons and tie the ends up into a knot. Leave the first two buttons at the top undone as well.

Pair this with skinny jeans or a long fitted skirt to avoid showing too much skin.

What you have A pantsuit

How to style it up Forget about the blouse

Masculine and sharp, this two-piece will make you feel like a boss. But as much as we love the powerful and professional vibe a pantsuit exudes, it can come across as too aggressive and drown out your natural figure.

Blazers that sport a longer hem often hide your derriere, while straight-cut pants or cropped flares will conceal your curves. In order to compensate for this, we recommend losing the inner blouse and fastening up your blazer.

This way, it immediately draws attention to your collarbone, which is one of the most flattering parts of your body. Accentuate it with a dainty necklace for that touch of sass.

What you have Leggings

How to style it up Put on some heels

Leggings should never be worn as pants when you are going with a cropped top - you'd run the risk of a dreaded camel toe.

They are, however, suitable if you are wearing an opaque pair with a baggy boyfriend shirt.

Cinch your waist with a belt and slip into a pair of block heels or wedges. It will instantly elevate your look and stature.

Go for those in matte fabric, which look more sophisticated than their shiny counterparts.

What you have Cotton camisole top

How to style it up Wear it with bottoms made of luxe fabric

Cotton camisoles are your best friend when it comes to the sweltering Singapore heat. But because they are so functional, they are usually pretty basic and lacklustre when it comes to the fashion department.

Change your look from frumpy to smoking hot, by tucking them into bottoms made from luxurious materials - think leather shorts, velvet wide-legged pants and silk-satin pleated skirts.

These swanky pieces will add gravitas to your ensemble and instantly enhance your sensuality.

