Glitter amid the gloom

SWAROVSKI

Ahead of the release of the film Wonder Woman 1984 on Dec 24 and together with Warner Bros. and DC, beloved superhero Wonder Woman is celebrated with two sparkling collections for the Atelier Swarovski and Swarovski ranges that underline the Austrian jewellery brand’s efforts to promote female empowerment.

Both draw inspiration from her golden armour and eagle wings, displaying femininity, strength and determination.

The Swarovski line features a variety of sparkling styles that harness the power of Wonder Woman with Swarovski crystals and golden tones.

They include the striking pave and Swarovski Crystal Mesh Cuff ($379), hoop earrings ($149), necklace ($129), double ring ($249), bracelet ($149) and tassel earrings ($279).

Meanwhile, the high-end Atelier Swarovski line includes the gold tone plated necklace ($929) featuring an array of light-coloured Swarovski crystals in different shapes and cuts, ring ($479) and cuff ($929).

Atelier Swarovski Wonder Woman necklace SWAROVSKI

The Swarovski x Wonder Woman Collections are now available on Swarovski.com and AtelierSwarovski.com and at selected Swarovski stores.

PANDORA

In conjunction with the big-screen release of the Disney movie Mulan, the Danish jewellery brand introduces two new charms to the Disney X Pandora Collection.

Disney x Pandora Mulan Collection PANDORA

Just like the titular Chinese heroine who balances society’s demands with a longing to embrace who she is on the inside, the Disney Mulan Dangle Charm ($129) is engraved with the powerful reminder to “be strong and be yourself”.

Meanwhile, created with a layer of richly coloured enamel, the sterling silver Mushu dragon wraps around another hand-crafted charm ($89).

The Disney x Pandora Mulan Collection is now available at all Pandora stores and the eStore.

CALLA LILY FINE JEWELLERS

The local fine bespoke jewellery brand at 56 Eng Hoon Street (#01-56) has continued to fulfil orders during the Covid-19 pandemic with an inventory of special gemstones as well as a longstanding relationship with talented craftsmen in Singapore to produce jewellery locally.

Calla Lily Fine Jewellers’ Mother of Pearl Fan Earring Studs + Mandarian Garnet Earring Pendants CALLA LILY FINE JEWELLERS

It is also helping clients seek joy through virtual consultations via digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Skype and phone calls.

Calla Lily Fine Jewellers’ expanded range of ready-to-wear pieces are also available, like the Mother of Pearl Fan Earring Studs + Mandarian Garnet Earring Pendants ($9,800), Multi-Sapphire Cuff in Rose Gold ($6,680), Green Tourmaline Square Ring in White and Black Gold ($6,500) and Blue Zirco Kinetic Ring in White Gold ($8,200).

B.P DE SILVA JEWELLERS

With 150,000 natural gemstones and counting, the homegrown luxury label’s Gem Library is one of Singapore’s most extensive and exquisite and it is known for the exceptional cuts of its gemstones, such as the Morganites and Tourmalines which are cut by master lapidaries in Germany.

As sapphire specialists, B.P. de Silva Jewellers (14 Kung Chong Road Level 5) has seen through five generations of handpicked curations, and today the library comprises more than 10 different colours and varieties of sapphires, with unheated and heated options for clients to choose from.

Its exceptional diamonds also make for precious keepsakes, such as the Plush Diamond Engagement Ring and Wedding Band ($30,300), featuring a stunning 1.49 carat cushion-cut diamond centrepiece haloed by rows of glimmering diamonds.

B.P. de Silva Jewellers' Plush Diamond Engagement Ring and Wedding Band B.P DE SILVA JEWELLERS

Offering bespoke services as well as ready-to-wear pieces, the brand’s finest jewels are exclusively available for viewing by special invitation only.

LA PUTRI

Gifting is made pocket-friendly during these challenging times, where you can also craft your bespoke Si Dian Jin pieces or upcycle old jewellery with the help of the local jeweller at Mandarin Gallery (#02-15).

Celebrate the birthstone of September with a rainbow range of sapphires, as you enjoy 30 per cent off La Putri’s sapphire jewellery (from $900) and loose sapphire stones (from $500).

La Putri's range of sapphires LA PUTRI

This promotion is available till Sept 30.

LINJER

The sustainable fashion and accessories brand has debuted its jewellery line in Singapore at local e-commerce retailer Sift & Pick’s flagship store at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (#B2-35).

High in quality and long-lasting, Linjer’s products are also an ode to its sustainability ethos, opting for ethically sourced stones in them and materials including sterling silver, gold vermeil and solid 14k gold.

Key pieces include the Sigrid Earrings featuring Blue Topaz ($63) Siri Wrap ring ($37), Kirsten Pearl Huggies ($101) and Hanne Bar Necklace ($83).

Linjer's Sigrid Earrings featuring Blue Topaz LINJER

As part of the launch, enjoy 15 per cent off Linjer’s collection in-store from now till Sept 30.