Go the whole hog with these Chinese New Year collections
MONEYMAX
Celebrate the arrival of spring in the Year of the Pig with these limited-edition Peppa Pig gold collectibles and jewellery pieces, part of a collaboration between Entertainment One and local pawnbroker-retailer-trader MoneyMax Jewellery.
They are available in 916 Gold and 999 Pure Gold. Choose from a variety of charms, pendants and earrings featuring favourite characters Peppa and George in festive outfits and lucky symbols such as the golden ingot and prosperity oranges.
All pieces are hand-painted in bright enamel colours of red and orange. The Peppa Pig Lunar New Year collection ($199 to $299) is now available at all MoneyMax boutiques.
CITIGEMS
The homegrown jeweller's Oriental Bloom collection ($276++ to $1,686++, above) offers necklaces, earrings, pendants and bracelets inspired by iconic architecture from a bygone romantic era.
Check out the old world charm of Chinese window screen designs paired with bamboos or plum blossoms in a clean and contemporary geometric silhouette fashioned in 999 pure gold.
The Oriental Bloom collection is now available at all Citigems outlets and Maxi-Cash stores.
POH HENG
Usher in health and good fortune with the Joyful Pig 22K Gold Pendant ($268, left) from the local jewellery brand's Lunar New Year collection.
A symbol of optimism, sincerity and bravery, the pig in the Chinese zodiac is a perfect reflection of abundance. Crafted in 22k gold, the Joyful Pig is encircled in a heart to signify compassion, love and affection - always faithful and nurturing in relationships. It is available at Poh Heng boutiques islandwide.
