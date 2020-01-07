Grab these cool collabs

ADIDAS X STAR WARS

Fans of the space saga can unite by wearing shoes from the international sportswear brand's collaboration with Lucasfilm.

The R2-D2 and Stormtrooper shoes ($220) are represented in Adidas' Nite Jogger style.

Each pair is accented with reflective details and namesake logos including a lace charm, custom Adidas stamp featuring the character and associated crests found on the shoe's upper heel.

Encapsulated in the NMD model are the Yoda and Darth Vader shoes ($200).

The juxtaposed styles boast a monochromatic look, coupled with bright accents on the heel and tongue.

The Adidas x Star Wars character-themed pack is now available at Adidas stores at Pacific Plaza, Paragon and VivoCity as well as online.

PH5 X SOCIETYA

SocietyA, the omnichannel platform that champions Asian designers and labels from around the world, has teamed up with New York label PH5 for the second instalment of its "x SocietyA" Project.

Drawing inspiration from the principle of yin and yang, the knitwear collection comprises five notable pieces, each available in two distinct and contrasting colourways.

Be it the fiery yet sweet combination of red, crimson and peach hues, or the muted but warm tones of navy, grey and sky blue, embrace your curves with PH5's signature figure-flattering silhouettes that are bold, chic and functional.

The PH5 x SocietyA capsule collection ($319 to $629) is now available at SocietyA's Takashimaya Shopping Centre store and online.

CATH KIDSTON X PEANUTS

The British lifestyle brand has tied up with beloved cartoon canine Snoopy for a character collaboration series featured across its kids, home and accessories categories, with key pieces including backpacks, totes, purses and wallets.

The series draws inspiration from the vibrant colours found on vintage Snoopy book covers. The character is overlaid on a Cath Kidston Midnight Stars background print.

There are also items with the background prints Paper Ditsy and Hearts And Stars that carry placements of Peanuts characters and slogans "Happy," "Dream" and "Love," or smaller all-over prints that see Snoopy and Woodstock dancing across them.

The Cath Kidston x Peanuts range ($39 to $199) is now available at Cath Kidston stores at Ion Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport, Changi City Point and IMM.