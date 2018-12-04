Heiress-influencer Kim Lim's life story covered in Dec issue of ICON
Magazine given exclusive interview, access to family holiday home
This month, ICON Singapore turns the spotlight on Kim Lim, local social media influencer and daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, in a special December 2018 issue themed Young Trailblazers To Watch.
The magazine is the first Singapore media outlet to be given access by the 27-year-old to her family holiday home in Manchester, the Valencia CF football club owned by her father and the exclusive story of her growing up years.
ICON's editorial and creative team, together with an A-list production crew, travelled with Lim for 10 days, interviewing and shooting with her at four locations in the UK and Europe that are closest and dearest to her.
These were her boarding school Queenswood School in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, her family holiday home in the iconic Hotel Football Old Trafford located in Stretford, Manchester; Mestalla Stadium, home to Valencia CF in Spain and lastly, Maison Ruinart in Reims, France, which is her favourite country in Europe.
The crew comprised some of the best in the business - celebrity photographer Mark Law, fashion stylist Jeremy Tan, hairstylist David Gan and make-up artist Shaun Lee.
A 60-page special in the ICON December 2018 issue and four-part video captures Lim's youthful beauty and spirit, sophistication and personality in stunning visual spreads, accompanied by personal insightful reads on how she had to deal with her parents' divorce, celebrity friendships with David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, and rumoured romances with K-pop star Seungri and Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho's son Mario Ho.
The December issue of ICON Singapore, published by SPH Magazines, will be available on newsstands from Dec 6.
Kennedy Center Honors laud Cher, Hamilton creators and more
Oscar-winning actress-singer Cher, country legend Reba McEntire, saxophonist-composer Wayne Shorter and composer Philip Glass gathered in Washington on Sunday as recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, which recognise a lifetime of contributions to the arts.
In an unusual move for the organisation, the creators of hit Broadway musical Hamilton - writer-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire - were lauded with a special award for a "transformative work that defies category".
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania stayed away for the second year in a row. - REUTERS
De Niro gets tribute award from Scorsese at Marrakech film festival
US actor Robert De Niro on Saturday received a tribute award at the Marrakech International Film Festival from his old friend and director Martin Scorsese.
The double Oscar winner's ninth collaboration with Scorsese will be Netflix's gangster movie The Irishman, set for release next year.
"We made our first film together, I think it was over 45 years ago... One of the great blessings of my life," said De Niro.
Scorsese joked: "What would this be? The mid-point of his career? It is probably more accurate to say the peak of his career but then this guy has more peaks than the Atlas mountains."
Based on true events, The Irishman stars De Niro as mob hitman Frank Sheeran and co-stars Al Pacino as the infamous US labour union leader Jimmy Hoffa whom he allegedly killed.
Scorsese said at the sidelines of the festival that Netflix stuck its neck out by deciding to go ahead with the movie.
"Netflix is taking risks... nobody else wanted to," he said. - AFP
The Greatest Showman Hugh Jackman announces world tour
Riding the tide of success from his hit musical movie The Greatest Showman, Australian actor Hugh Jackman announced last week that he would be embarking on a world tour next year.
The Tony-winning star said the tour - entitled The Man. The Music. The Show - would feature numbers from last year's The Greatest Showman and 2012's Les Miserables.
There will be 12 dates across Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany, on May 13, with additional shows in Switzerland, France and Britain. There will also be 22 shows across the US.
Despite lukewarm reviews, The Greatest Showman has defied all expectations since opening a year ago, breaking box-office records and topping music charts. The soundtrack has sold more than any other in the US this year, according to Nielsen Music. - AFP
