Heiress-influencer Kim Lim's life story covered in Dec issue of ICON

Local social media influencer Kim Lim (above) gave ICON Singapore a glimpse of her family holiday home in Manchester and the Valencia CF football club owned by her father Peter Lim.

This month, ICON Singapore turns the spotlight on Kim Lim, local social media influencer and daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, in a special December 2018 issue themed Young Trailblazers To Watch.

The magazine is the first Singapore media outlet to be given access by the 27-year-old to her family holiday home in Manchester, the Valencia CF football club owned by her father and the exclusive story of her growing up years.

ICON's editorial and creative team, together with an A-list production crew, travelled with Lim for 10 days, interviewing and shooting with her at four locations in the UK and Europe that are closest and dearest to her.

These were her boarding school Queenswood School in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, her family holiday home in the iconic Hotel Football Old Trafford located in Stretford, Manchester; Mestalla Stadium, home to Valencia CF in Spain and lastly, Maison Ruinart in Reims, France, which is her favourite country in Europe.

The crew comprised some of the best in the business - celebrity photographer Mark Law, fashion stylist Jeremy Tan, hairstylist David Gan and make-up artist Shaun Lee.

A 60-page special in the ICON December 2018 issue and four-part video captures Lim's youthful beauty and spirit, sophistication and personality in stunning visual spreads, accompanied by personal insightful reads on how she had to deal with her parents' divorce, celebrity friendships with David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, and rumoured romances with K-pop star Seungri and Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho's son Mario Ho.

The December issue of ICON Singapore, published by SPH Magazines, will be available on newsstands from Dec 6.