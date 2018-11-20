How to deal with your unwanted clothes

Sometimes, you need to let go of the old to make way for the new.

We are talking about the old dresses, jeans and tops you have buried deep inside your wardrobe that have not seen the light of day for goodness knows how long.

But before you toss them down the chute, know this: There are plenty of meaningful and sustainable ways to empty your wardrobe without things going straight to the landfill.

Here is what to do with the clothes you don't want anymore.

And you might get to even score some discounts, new clothes, brownie points or even cash benefits.

DONATE TO A CHARITY

Instead of contributing to textile waste, do some good with them. As the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure - someone might take a liking to your unwanted floral blouse.

There are several organisations in Singapore that accept used clothing items.

The Salvation Army, which runs several thrift stores, is the most popular place to donate clothes to.

Just deposit your items at one of their donation-in-kind booths located islandwide.

You can also consider the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations' New2U Thrift Shop at Waterloo Street and the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore's Minds Shop - there are four stores at various locations.

DONATE TO A FASHION BRAND

We already know Levi's offers an incentive when you trade in your old pair of jeans, but you can also do the same at H&M.

The fast-fashion brand has a garment collection programme in a bid to promote fashion sustainability and reduce impact on the environment.

As part of the initiative, your donated old clothes that are still of good quality will be resold, with proceeds given to charity.

Those that cannot be sold will either be reprocessed into other products (such as cleaning cloths) or recycled for the materials.

The brand accepts all kinds of textiles from any brand and of any condition.

Simply drop them off at the nearest H&M outlet and you will receive a $5 voucher off your next purchase.

SELL THEM ONLINE

Selling your pre-loved stuff online has become so much more convenient and easy over the years, with Carousell being your best bet.

All you have to do is snap a few photos of the item, type a short description of it on the app and wait for queries and offers to come in.

After negotiating and settling details, all you need to do is meet up with the buyer or make arrangements to mail it to them.

Instagram is another popular platform - just create an account, upload pictures of your clothes with descriptions and hashtags and that is it.

If you want to get more offers, post great pictures. Make sure the lighting for your shot is good and perfect your flat lay skills so your items look more appealing and professional.

SELL THEM AT FLEA MARKETS

The flea culture in Singapore is still vibrant even with the rise of online shopping. If you are looking to make your items disappear all at once, this is the best place to make that happen.

Fleawhere, a local flea market organiser, is one of the places you can try getting a booth at - it has flea markets almost every day.

All you need to do is to pick a date, rent a booth and pack your clothes. The company will provide a table and two chairs a booth. It is better if you have friends to share the rent with.

You can also try Refash - an online community that allows you to sell your pre-loved clothes and buy secondhand pieces. It is like a flea market, only it does the selling for you.

Just pack your clothes, drop them off and watch the bucks roll in.

REPURPOSE THEM

If you are into crafts, breathe new life into your old apparel by repurposing them. You can turn an oversized work blouse into a skirt or off-shoulder top - or even both.

Or how about transforming that too-long skirt into a tube dress? Or that tank top into a bag? Even if you are not that adept when it comes to making things yourself, there are tons of YouTube videos to guide you through the process.

PARTICIPATE IN A SWAP MEET

If it pains you to give up your clothes, try clothes swapping.

Get in on a swap meet, where you get to clean out your closet, meet like-minded people and add new pieces to your wardrobe without spending a cent.

It is environmentally sustainable and fun. Check out Swapaholic, Fashion Revolution and Your Clothes Friend Swap for future swap meets and go crazy.

