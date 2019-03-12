How to dress to impress at work

Whether it's your first day at a new job or if you've been there for a while, and whether it's a fashion firm or an engineering company, how you present yourself is how people are going to perceive you - especially your bosses.

So if you're looking to stand out, either for an upcoming promotion or to refresh your look, here are our top tips on dressing to impress.

THE DEVIL'S IN THE DETAILS

Take style cues from the way your bosses dress. Are they decked out in luxury brands from head to toe or do they mix and match with high street labels? Do they follow the latest trends or have a distinct personal style?

If your boss is a woman, does she wear a lot of make-up? And if it's a man, is he dapper and dandy?

The answers are right in front of you, so pay close attention as it tells you what style your boss appreciates. Emulate their style in a way that's still representative of who you are with your own personal flair. And they'll slowly, but surely, start to notice you more because of it.

DON'T UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF GROOMING

First, keep your hair neat and tidy. If you find it hard to maintain long tresses, opt for a lob as it is chic, sophisticated and frames the face.

As for make-up, less is more. Pay more attention to skincare and over time, you will realise you actually don't need a lot of cosmetics to shine.

Lastly, don't neglect the state of your nails.

GET THE RIGHT FIT

Shopping at luxury labels is not for everyone and it definitely is not essential for looking your best. What does elevate your style game is the right fit.

When out shopping, do not get disheartened when a fabulous piece does not fit right. Simply take it to a seamstress and get it altered.

Wearing clothes that fit your body right demonstrates attention to detail, self-respect and an understanding of clothing that is often overlooked, which gives you a competitive edge. Looking sloppy in oversized and unflattering pieces does not.

T'S BETTER TO BE OVERDRESSED THAN UNDERDRESSED

On Monday morning - or every morning till the weekend - deciding on what to wear is a struggle we can all relate to. Often times, we let our laziness (or one too many night caps) get the best of us and end up wearing something casual or comfortable. Well, your boss and peers will be able to tell.

To combat that, plan your outfits a week in advance so all you have to do in the morning is put them on.

Protip: Always dress more formal than you think you should - it'll never fail you.

GIVE A GIRL THE RIGHT PAIR OF SHOES

For starters, toss out all of your shoes showing obvious and irreparable signs of wear and tear. Next, look for sleek and classic designs when shopping for new ones. Invest in premium quality shoes so you can get more wear out of them.

We recommend a nice pair of heels (preferably closed toed) and chic ballet flats.

But if you love wearing trainers with your dresses, invest in a good sneaker cleaner, especially if you like wearing white shoes.

INVEST IN A STEAMER

One surefire way to give the wrong impression is to turn up to work in wrinkled, crumpled clothes as it suggests a lack of decorum.

If ironing isn't your thing, invest in a steamer - a quicker and easier alternative. For quick on-the-go fixes, get a bottle of wrinkle release spray. Better yet, keep one at your desk.

THE SWEET SMELL OF A SIGNATURE SCENT

Don't buy the perfume you see everyone buzzing about on social media. Instead, search for unique scents at places like Jo Malone or Le Labo. And don't limit yourself to women's fragrances, try men's - it's something both sexes are attracted to. This way people (and your boss) will start to associate that scent with you, therefore taking better notice of you.

Apply it sparingly so people don't tire of it and slightly further away from your wrist area (so it doesn't disappear when you wash your hands), and dab it on either sides of your neck.

TAKE ONLY WHAT YOU NEED

Knowing how to edit what you bring with you in your bag demonstrates the ability to plan, prioritise and anticipate needs - valuable qualities any boss would look for.

Reserve your tote bags for the weekend and swap it out for more elegant, sophisticated and structured options like the Sac De Jour small croc-effect leather tote from Saint Laurent.

INVEST IN AN ALL-PURPOSE BLAZER

Blazers are often associated with boring, masculine silhouettes reserved for executives or hedge fund managers, but it's actually fast becoming a staple in many fashionistas' wardrobe.

It can take an outfit from zero to 100, and can be worn with jeans, a skirt and even over a party frock. It's an incredibly versatile piece, and successfully mastering the various ways to wear it will definitely allow you to stand out from your colleagues.