How to get more air time for party dresses beyond the festive season

Wearing pants underneath your dress or putting on a blazer (above) are among the ways to recycle your party dress for the office.

You've spent an exorbitant amount on that fabulous party dress and became the envy of all your pals, but now comes the real problem.

It is a new work year and that beautiful number will soon be neglected, gathering cobwebs in your closet for months - until the next party season, that is.

Why not put that dress to work and recycle it for the office? Here's how to pull it off.

BLAZER, BLAZER, BLAZER!

Got yourself an ostentatious metallic dress or one with blinding sequins?

As long as it's not fashioned in a bodycon silhouette, go ahead and wear it for work.

Tame it with a black blazer. Work with a double breasted piece, preferably cotton, to sharpen up your look.

LAYER A WORK-APPROPRIATE BLOUSE OVER YOUR PARTY NUMBER

If the weather's too warm for a blazer, throw a blouse on instead. Needless to say, the blouse needs to be work-appropriate so leave those that sport ruffle details or bright hues at home.

A neatly pressed collared shirt in white or light blue is a fail-safe option.

If your shirt is too long, button it up and leave the last two buttons undone. Then, tie a knot at the hem of the shirt and tuck it inwards to hide the knot.

PUT ON PANTS

When it comes to wearing a party frock to the office, the rule of thumb is to be conservative - that is, to cover up.

Exposing your arms, neckline and legs all at once is a big faux pas for work.

Give your look a quirky edge by pulling on some pants underneath your dress. Tonal coloured pants are great for brightly hued dresses, and vice versa. Only slip into jeans on Fridays.

MINIMISE YOUR ACCESSORIES

A fancy party dress is loud enough. The worse thing you can do is over-accessorise it with more bling.

Leave your big and bold jewellery at home and just go for the simplest pieces.

Dainty necklaces and solid gold-tone earrings are just some options, but going bare is best.

However, avoid hoop earrings as these are go-to party accessories.

FLATS OVER HEELS

Leave your platforms at home and tame your look by donning flat shoes instead - ballerina flats, moccasins, loafers or even dress sneakers (made of leather, wool or suede). Not only do they provide a more quirky contrast, it's also more sophisticated and suitable for work.