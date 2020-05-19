How to look sharp yet stylish for business e-meetings

As more companies view working from home (WFH) as a viable and perhaps more permanent arrangement, it means you will be stuck with more months of getting ready and looking professional for business e-meetings.

While some might have already grasped the tricks of prepping for this WFH situation, others may still find it a sartorial challenge.

If video calls are not going anywhere any time soon, here are key tips to consider before you turn on your camera for work.

Do not overdress

Dressing to impress is no doubt critical when you are having an e-meeting with a client or your big boss. However, overdressing might come across as inappropriate in this current state.

Start by asking yourself these questions: "Will I wear this to work?" and "Is this what I want others to associate my personality with?"

If your answers are "no", you should keep that (fancy dress) sealed in your closet.

The safest outfit to showcase professionalism is a wrinkle-free cotton shirt or a neutral-coloured sweater (if you are lucky enough to be in an air-conditioned room).

You can even be wearing a comfortable pair of shorts - just remember not to stand up.

Choose blue

Blue is a calming colour that is naturally pleasing to the eyes.

But avoid choosing bright ones, like electric or ultramarine, which do not translate well on camera. Instead, go for shades such as pastels and navy.

Avoid anything with prints

Detailed embellishments and elaborate slogans are not advisable.

What you should be wearing are simple and neat pieces, like an olive green blouse or an orange dress. Just make sure it is monochromatic and free of complicated prints and patterns.

Accessorise but keep it minimal

A simple gold necklace is an easy way to add interest to a denim shirt. It is okay to accessorise, but be mindful not to overdo it. You would not want to resemble a Christmas tree.

When in doubt, don a blazer

You overslept and it is five minutes away to an important meeting.

You need four minutes to freshen up and switch on your computer.

In other words, you are down to the last minute to look decent.

Rather than frantically changing out of your pyjamas and throwing on the nearest wrinkled blouse you can find, put on a blazer.

A power jacket can sharpen your look in an instant.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com).