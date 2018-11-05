How to rock fall fashion in Singapore's heat

You can still wear sweaters with the sweats in Singapore - as long as you know how to use them appropriately.

There's nothing better than sweater weather. Strolling along the streets snuggled up in your soft over-sized jumper as a chilly breeze grazes your face - it's the perfect way to herald the holiday season.

We know we're indulging in a daydream: Cool wintry weather in sweltering Singapore is as rare as a unicorn.

But that doesn't mean we can't pull off winter wear here. You can - with a little creativity.

Here are some neat tricks you can use to embrace fall fashion in a summer climate.

Expose some skin

A pullover is a classic fall season staple, so you can't go wrong with this piece. Pair cotton-blend sweaters with denim shorts for a more casual approach, or mini skirts to show off your fabulous legs.

To inject some fun in your outfit, get cute pullovers with interesting details so you don't look too basic.

But make sure the pullovers you've selected are not made out of wool or cashmere - you might pass out from a heatstroke if you do.

Try a shirt-pants combination

This is the season to cover up. But when it comes to our tropical climate, bundling up top to toe will not serve you well.

Here's a compromise: Go for a matching shirt-pants coordinate made from material that is soft and flowy. It's stylish and you get to embrace your long-sleeved pieces without breaking a sweat - the bouffant texture of the outfit will allow your skin to breathe.

Leave your wool at home

Go for outerwear that is a little more weather-appropriate, such as a cotton-blend trench coat or a lightweight blazer.

And it goes without saying that you should lay off the fur trim.

Go low for boots

While sock booties and thigh-high boots are lust-worthy, they're not the most practical pairs of shoes to be teetering around in sunny Singapore.

Go for a cooler alternative - the ankle boots. Way more comfortable and no less edgy, they're a perfect compromise for the Singapore fashionista. Pair these with a cute mini dress or a floaty maxi, and throw on a leather jacket for extra sass.

Berets over beanies

Beanies are perfect for embracing the Fall/Winter season, but they are weaved in a knit pattern that traps heat - making them impractical in Singapore's humidity.

Instead of suffocating your forehead with sock caps (and triggering unwanted breakouts), opt for wool-blend hats such as berets or fedoras that sit comfortably on top of your head.

A plaid beret can be a cute statement piece when you dress it down with monochrome colours, or pair a navy floppy felt hat with a cropped top and camel blazer for a more stylish flair.