Jazz up your life with these team-ups

ACCESSORIES

GENTLE MONSTER X KRIS WU

The Korean eyewear brand has joined forces with the Chinese actor-singer for the fashion-forward Gentle Wu Collection, consisting of four types of sunglasses that encapsulate the bold and glamorous characteristics of both Gentle Monster and Kris Wu.

Offering options from basic daily wear to unique and fashionable designs, the eyewear includes a GW logo, which adds a bold yet refined metal detail to create a more luxurious aesthetic.

The Gentle Wu collection ($381 to $495) is now available at the Gentle Monster boutiques at ION Orchard and Marina Bay Sands.

PANDORA X MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

The Strangers Things star and celebrity ambassador for Pandora Me collaborated with the Danish jewellery brand's designers and creative directors to co-design four dangle charms and an earring sold as a single stud for its latest range, inspired by the 16-year-old's vision of summer.

A starfish, pineapple, flamingo, ocean wave and sea turtle are the symbols she chose for her co-creations.

The Pandora Me 2020 series (from $29) is now available at all Pandora stores and online at sg.pandora.net/en

SHOES

ONITSUKA TIGER X VALENTINO GARAVANI

The Japanese shoe brand has launched a limited-edition sneaker in collaboration with the Italian fashion house and it is presented in the latter's Autumn Winter 2020 Men's Collection.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director at Valentino, reinterpreted Onitsuka Tiger's iconic model Mexico 66 SD.

Valentino's V logo, boldly designed on top of the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes on the outside of the upper, is each printed by hand.

For the shoe tongue, a special label with the logos of both brands is used and the co-branded logos can also be found on the insole. For the midsole, a high-cushioning material is employed whereas the outsole is made of a unique material which has excellent durability and traction.

The signature "tricolour" White/Directoire Blue model ($890) will be available at Onitsuka Tiger at Ngee Ann City from July 17.

SKECHERS X SAILOR MOON

The US sports and lifestyle brand returns with a new collaboration with Sailor Moon, which will include vibrant and colourful slides($49) and casual sandals($99).

Each of the five slides represents the colour auras of the Sailor Guardians, and is adorned with a shiny satin bow and Sailor Moon's star-symbolled transformation brooch.

Skechers also takes its casual DLT-A sandals design for a new spin. Go for a cool, bold style with the black and white monotone sandal where you will spot Sailor Moon's feline friend Luna, or a feminine, sweet look with the white and pink sandal featuring Sailor Venus' guardian cat Artemis.

The footwear in the Skechers X Sailor Moon Casual Collection are now available at selected Skechers concept stores, including Jem, Northpoint, VivoCity, Takashimaya, Bugis Junction and Jewel Changi Airport.

MASTERMIND JAPAN X HAVAIANAS

The Brazilian flip-flop brand's reinvented new shape, the Tradi Zori, is inspired by the Tradicional flip-flop sole and Japanese Zori sandals and developed for the urban street style with a square base made of rubber, a fabric strap and a brand new design.

To celebrate this moment, Havaianas invited Japanese fashion icon Mastermind Japan for an unprecedented collaboration that brings the two different models together.

The range ($120 and $220) is now available exclusively at Club 21 Men.

BAGS

NET-A-PORTER X GABRIELA HEARST

The luxury fashion and beauty online retailer has teamed up with the Uruguayan fashion designer for an exclusive handbag initiative to benefit Save The Children's global relief efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

It coincides with the global launch of the Baez US$2,362 (S$3,290), featuring a turnlock closure and signature rose gold hardware which gently unfolds and can be worn folded or styled as a small tote.

Made of smooth Italian nappa leather, the new style will be available alongside the iconic Gabriela Hearst Nina, Demi and Diana handbags and the hand-knitted cashmere crossover shoulder bags on Net-A-Porter from now until July 12.

KATE SPADE NEW YORK X THE TREVOR PROJECT

The US fashion brand celebrates love with a capsule collection in honour of Pride and a donation to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for LGBTQ youth.

Each bright and cheerful piece features a rainbow, the universal symbol of pride, and signature Kate Spade New York details throughout.

Expect a tote that comes with a crossbody strap, nylon backpack, as well as a hoodie, tee, sandals, accessories and a range of sparkly jewellery.

Selected products from the Rainbow Capsule Collection ($70 to $280) are available at all Kate Spade New York boutiques (except for the outlet store at IMM and Terminal 4) and via singapore@katespade.com for free home delivery.

CLOTHES

UNIQLO X BILLIE EILISH X TAKASHI MURAKAMI

The Japanese apparel retailer's Billie Eilish X Takashi Murakami UT collection is a collaboration between the US pop star and Japanese contemporary artist that showcases the artistic perspectives of the pair through graphics that were exclusively designed for UT.

Eilish and Murakami jointly created the music video for her song You Should See Me In A Crown, with Murakami drawing on Eilish's ideas to animate it in his inimitable style.

Highlights of this UT collection are graphics combining Eilish's symbol Blohsh and Murakami's iconic flowers. Designs also include a collage of Eilish's photos, a sketch taken from her music video and a UT-original Billie Eilish logo.

The Billie Eilish X Takashi Murakami UT collection ($14.90 to $29.90) is available at Uniqlo stores and online. - JEANMARIE TAN