Jazz up your style

KODAK X H&M

The Swedish retail giant celebrates US tech company Kodak with an exclusive capsule collection for fall 2018.

It is inspired by the updated Kodak logo and features the easily recognisable mustard yellow and poppy red colour scheme, with the signature Kodak film racing stripes design from the iconic brand's days as a Nascar race team sponsor.

Live your 90s skater boy dreams with a selection of Kodak logo print hoodies, sweatshirts, tees and caps.

The Kodak X H&M collection ($14.95 to $119) is now available from hm.com and exclusively at H&M Orchard Building.

OLIVIA BURTON

The British watch and jewellery brand has launched its first space-inspired range - the Celestial collection ($199).

Inspired by shimmery skies and starry nights, it is also given a new 34mm demi-sized proportion.

Iridescent metallic detail is set against dark and mysterious undertones and ethereal prints, making it the perfect timepiece for your evening look.

The collection is now available at Olivia Burton's Ion Orchard flagship store, selected counters and www.cocomi.com.

ASICS

The Japanese footwear company has introduced its Walking Shoes series here, the first outside of Japan.

A leather shoe collection for men that was developed for every occasion, be it business or casual, the Pedala is priced from $230 to $300, and the Runwalk ($250 to $460) has been described as the "business shoes that can run".

For those looking for something sportier, AsicsTiger has teamed up with Spanish sneaker authority 24 Kilates for the fourth time, in a collaboration that sees the classic Asics Gel-Lyte model sporting a design that pays tribute to the railway gem, Eastern and Oriental Express.

Resembling the classic interior of luxurious train cabins, the new AsicsTiger x 24 Kilates ($249) features a green vamp and heel, together with yellow and tonal light brown colours.

Made with high-quality suede, leather and nubuck, it also features a classic co-branding woven badge on the half tongue.

The AsicsTiger x 24 Kilates is now available at selected AsicsTiger outlets, Leftfoot, Star 360 stores and Limited EDT, while the Asics Walking Shoes series is at Takashimaya Department Store.