Keep calm and carry on

GIVENCHY

The Cut-Out is a forward-looking unisex handbag distinctive for its sculptural, graphic lines – nods to the French fashion house's V-shaped signature, here deftly deconstructed and counterbalanced by a squared base and a supple shoulder strap with striking silver embellishments.

Like the latest reinterpretation of the Antigona, the Cut-Out is made of sophisticated, box leather.

Various treatments span discreet matte or embossed textures evoking exotic scales with matte, metallic or vintage croc-effect finishes.

Its modern allure is defined by the innovative hardware signatures, as evidenced by the bold, cubic 4G chain.

Coming in small (with or without the 4G chain) and large sizes with colours including classic beige, tan or black as well as shades of baby pink, purple and red, the Cut-Out (from $1,790) is available at all Givenchy stores.

Versace La Medusa bag

VERSACE

Make a colourful splash this spring-summer with the Italian fashion house's latest La Medusa bag, crafted from the softest, most premium leather.

It is slouchy and unstructured like the jellyfish it is named after, giving it a modern and youthful feel. It comes in an array of vibrant and bold shades. The defining colour, DV Blue, is inspired by nature and designed by Donatella Versace.

The La Medusa line comes in six styles - large handbag ($3,980), medium handbag ($3,600), small handbag ($2,680), shoulder bag ($3,060), round camera bag ($1,660 to $2,140) and camera bag ($1,840) - and is available at all Versace stores.

Coach Pillow Tabby

COACH

Hug, squeeze and embrace the Pillow Tabby ($950), a new take on the American fashion brand's beloved 1970s shoulder bag that is named after its plush, pillow-like silhouette and soft Napa leather fabrication.

Crafted in a range of bold hues from pink to chalk, it is now available at all Coach stores.