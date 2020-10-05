Keep calm and carry these bags

COACH X JENNIFER LOPEZ

The special edition Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag is part of the US singer-actress’ first collaboration with the US fashion house, designed with creative director Stuart Vevers and inspired by the values of authenticity and inclusivity that Coach and Lopez share.

Crafted in refined calf leather and genuine snakeskin, it is finished with a special hangtag and storypatch featuring the star’s signature.

The Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag COACH

The Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag ($950) is now available at all Coach stores.

TOD’S X MR. BAGS

In this latest collaboration, the Italian luxury brand’s C Bag meets the Chinese fashion blogger’s favourite hues recalling summer vibes - almond white, pale pistachio and light tan inspired by milk tea.

Tod’s x Mr. Bags limited edition C Bags TOD'S

Take a cue from actresses Yvonne Ching and Liu Shi Shi as well as fashion bloggers Savi and Sunnie, who have sported this chic mini size and silhouette in their everyday looks.

The Tod’s x Mr. Bags limited edition C Bags ($1,600) are now available on tods.com, Tod’s WeChat Mini Program and in selected Tod’s boutiques.

MICHAEL KORS

The US fashion brand’s SoHo shoulder bag draws inspiration from the iconic New York City neighbourhood it is named after.

Quilted leather in a mixed checkerboard pattern makes a polished uptown statement, while a push lock closure and metallic hardware add downtown edge.

Michael Kors SoHo shoulder bags MICHAEL KORS

Available in large size and in a variety of chic colourways, the bag features a chain-link strap that can also be worn crossbody for hands-free ease.

Interior and exterior pockets provide practical storage for all your everyday essentials.

The SoHo shoulder bags ($699) are now available now at Michael Kors stores and on https://tinyurl.com/MKChatandShopSG.

FURLA

Symbolising love and joie de vivre, the hummingbird is the protagonist chosen by the Italian fashion label for its Fall-Winter 2020 collection as a true ambassador for new beginnings.

Furla's Hummingbird Series FURLA

Printed together with the brand logo or as a charismatic charm to hang on the bag, the hummingbird is found as a patchwork application on the round mini crossbody of the Furla Metropolis line, made of soft-grained leather.

The spirit animal’s multi-coloured and iridescent allure offer endless inspiration to illustrate a chromatic palette, including bright and uplifting shades like yellows and reds, neutral tones of beige, and shades of blues.

The Hummingbird Series ($125 to $680) from Furla’s Fall-Winter 2020 collection is now available at Furla stores.

VALENTINO GARAVANI & REDVALENTINO

The handbag styles animating Valentino Garavani’s 03 Rose Edition group of the Italian luxury fashion house’s atelier are completely covered in leather petals, creating a mesmerising three-dimensional rose.

Valentino Garavani's Atelier Bag 03 Rose Edition VALENTINO GARAVANI

Five different sizes of petals are used to give dimension and movement to the embroidery, and each petal made from smooth goat skin is moulded by hand and then assembled one by one.

The small shoulder bag is embroidered with a total of 90 leather petals on a shiny nappa leather base and takes approximately 10 1/2 hours to construct by hand.

The Atelier Bag 03 Rose Edition ($3,820) - which comes nero, cerise, ivory, rosso and rose canelle colours and in mini, small and tote sizes - is now available at Valentino Garavani’s Marina Bay Sands and ION Orchard boutiques.

Meanwhile, RedValentino’s XL Rock Ruffles bag is produced with top quality leather in nude tones with an all-over point d’ésprit motif print.

RedValentino's XL Rock Ruffles bag REDVALENTINO

Decorated with romantic moulded maxi ruffles and metal eyelets on a removable and adjustable strap, it can be used both as crossbody or on the shoulder.

Sleek and modern, its unique aesthetic is detailed with a twist-lock closure, giving a sense of security and originality.

The XL Rock Ruffles bag ($890) is now available at RedValentino’s Takashimaya boutique.

AMBUSH X BVLGARI

The Italian luxury brand and Ambush creative director Yoon have collaborated for Serpenti Through the Eyes of Ambush, a limited edition handbags and accessories capsule collection.

The Ambush x Bvlgari collection BVLGARI

Vibrant colours, soft shapes referring to the snake’s stunning natural beauty and a fresh, cool design are at the core of the Tokyo-based designer’s vision.

Inspired by the Tree Python of Southeast Asia, a species famed for its striking, artificial-looking colours and fascinating movements, Yoon came up with three new styles - the Serpenti shoulder bag, the versatile Serpenti belt bag and the dangerously tempting Serpenti Minaudiere.

Yoon’s urban-glam touch also extends to an array of accessories, like a heart-shaped coin case, three different credit card holders singed with the Bvlgari Ambush logo and a three-coil Serpenti bracelet in coloured nappa leather and metallic snakehead.

The Ambush x Bvlgari collection is now available at Bvlgari stores.

CATH KIDSTON X PEANUTS

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the beloved comic strip, the British lifestyle and design brand’s second collaborative collection features familiar faces like Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Woodstock and key themes of kindness, friendship and positivity through sunny sayings taken from Peanuts.

Tiny Rose Pocket Backback from the Cath Kidston x Peanuts collection CATH KIDSTON

Look out for the Tiny Rose Pocket Backback ($159), Peanuts Kids Backpack ($59) and Casual Brampton Small Tote ($119).

The Cath Kidston x Peanuts collection is now available at the Cath Kidston Jewel Changi Airport and Changi City Point stores.

KIPLING X KEITH HARING

The Belgian fashion brand’s latest collaboration with renowned pop artist Keith Haring celebrates the city as a place of discovery and connection and brings the positive energy of pop art into daily life.

The Kipling x Keith Haring collection KIPLING

Highlighting well-known Kipling nylon bags with a striking, playful print in high contrast black and chalk white, each artwork is accented with pops of primary colour to add an element of fun.

Bags in this collection - from the Seoul backpack in iconic crinkled nylon to the Fresh waist pack and Abanu crossbody - are accessorised with an exclusive monkey keychain in a colourful Keith Haring motif, with the option to accessorise further with dedicated collaboration key chains and Kipling’s fresh collection of charms.

The Kipling x Keith Haring collection ($89 to $329) is now available at Kipling boutiques.