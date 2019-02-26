Kick up your style

LEVI'S

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the US clothing brand's iconic Levi's Engineered Jeans, which used twisted side seams and a darted yoke for a more ergonomic fit, the range is back with a special edition re-issue for the Spring-Summer season.

The '90s favourites will come in the popular, more contemporary fits such as the fashion-forward Loose Jean, Slouchy Taper and Reissue Trucker Jacket for women.

As an added bonus, they'll feature that hidden yet comfortable four-way stretch as well as a red two-horse back patch, inner pockets printed with the Levi's Engineered Jeans logo and a Levi's Engineered Jeans printed hanger loop.

The updated Levi's Engineered Jeans collection ($139.90 to $169.90) is available at all Levi's stores.

CASIO X WILDLIFE PROMISING

The Japanese consumer electronics brand has launched its new G-SHOCK and BABY-G shock resistant watches produced in collaboration with non-profit organisation Wildlife Promising.

The GG-1000WLP, GR-B100WLP and BA-255WLP models are designed with motifs representing three wild species found in Africa - the leopard, African fish eagle and lilac-breasted roller.

Each watch comes in a specially designed package decorated with illustrations of its animals and livery featuring its colours.

The Casio x Wildlife Promising collection ($159 to $479) is now available exclusively at the G-SHOCK Casio store at Bugis Junction.

NIKE

A four-female footwear collective - comprising designer, engineer, developer and product manager - is responsible for the expressive women's exclusive silhouette, Nike Air Max Dia ($179).

The design includes a tapered toe-box, resulting in a shoe with beautiful proportion - a nod to both craft and utility.

A deconstructed translucent Nexkin upper (a vessel to show personality through sock choice), low collar and big lift combine to complete the modern look.

The four dots on the heel represent the four disciplines that brought the shoe to life, and the elegant stack height is derived from the team's established goal of highlighting the Air unit in the biggest way possible.

The Nike Air Max Dia is now available on Nike.com and selected retail stores.