The latest cool fashion collabs to grab

ONITSUKA TIGER X CINDERELLA

The Japanese shoe brand is releasing a limited-edition sneaker born from a collaboration with the upcoming Amazon Prime Video movie Cinderella, starring US singer Camila Cabello.

It is based on a novel interpretation of the glass slipper that allows anyone to be the protagonist in any situation, without being limited to the stereotype.

The model adopted is the P-Trainer PRZM from the Onitsuka Tiger Contemporary Collection, and prismatic colours are used on the entire upper of the sneaker to create a mirror-like glossy effect.

The iconic tiara from the movie features on the heel top, and the Onitsuka Tiger logo and movie title are on the shoe tongue label and insole.

This limited-edition P-Trainer PRZM ($299) will be available from early September at the Onitsuka Tiger boutique at Ngee Ann City and on www.onitsukatiger.com/sg/en-sg/mk/cinderella

KIPLING X ANNA SUI

This capsule accessory collection brings to life the best of the Belgian fashion brand's classics with the US designer's bold and vibrant prints so you can Live Your Dream, Live.Light.

It features a selection of handbags, shoulder bags and crossbody bags, with the purple hues and mystical detail representing Sui's magical world merging with Kipling's Live Light energy.

The Live Your Dream, Live.Light with the Kipling x Anna Sui Collection ($89 to $279) is now available at Kipling boutiques islandwide and Lazada.

For a limited time, Kipling VIP members enjoy 10 per cent and Kipling basic members enjoy 5 per cent off this collection. What is more, receive a limited-edition Kipling monkey with a $150 minimum spend and free Anna Sui Fragrances with any purchase (applicable only at Kipling boutiques, while stocks last).

POMELO X PEANUTS

The South-east Asian omnichannel fashion platform's latest limited-edition collection with Peanuts pays homage to the iconic comic strip with a playful and modern interpretation of the beloved Peanuts gang.

The 18-piece line presents knitwear and workwear designs that combine tailored silhouettes for stylish, youthful looks with a twist and a hint of preppy too.

The Pomelo x Peanuts Collection (from $24.90) is now available on the Pomelo app via iOS and Android, online and in-stores.