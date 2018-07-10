Less is more when it comes to your tresses: Hair guru Jon Reyman

US celebrity hairstylist Jon Reyman was in town last week for Dyson's launch of the professional edition of its Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

US celebrity hairstylist Jon Reyman, who leads up to 20 shows during fashion week with teams in London, New York and Paris, said the job is more than just making models and garments look runway ready.

Today, his work is seen across numerous editorial spreads in Vogue and Harper's Bazaar magazines, and he has collaborated with fashion designers like Oscar de la Renta, Donna Karan, Betsey Johnson and Carolina Herrera.

He has also made guest appearances on reality TV series Project Runway and styled celebrities including Paris Hilton and Sienna Miller.

It may surprise people that Reyman - who declined to reveal his age - values simplicity. When in doubt, less is more.

Speaking to The New Paper last week, he said: "When something is overdone, I call that 'peacocking'.

"Fashion is about the subtlety of things, not letting things take over itself... To me, the detail lies behind not obsessing over things that don't matter.

"The runway is moving, it is a flow, even though there are always (still images) being taken.

"Sometimes a designer may be, 'That hair is not right'. Well, that hair isn't going to be the same hair in two minutes. (The models are) going to walk and it will look different.

"I also notice sometimes stylists like to make things complicated to bring value. That is an old way of seeing things. The simpler things are, the better."

Reyman was in Singapore for global technology company Dyson's launch of the professional edition of its Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. He is the founder of Spoke & Weal salons in the US and Jon Reyman Pro, an online training platform for aspiring hairdressers and make-up artists.

TRENDS

Reyman urges people to find uniqueness within their own style and discouraged from following trends blindly.

He said: "When I look at trends, I look at what you are as a person and then I will think of how to style you.

"There are things that make sense or don't make sense, but I think just because something fits well for one person, doesn't mean it fits well for everybody.

"It is like (asking), 'What's the most popular diet?' It is not always right for everybody, you have to find your (own).

"We don't want to follow a trend, we let a trend inform us but not let it define us."

He recalled: "Years ago, I was asked to do a wet look and I was like 'Ugh, I can't even look at it.' But seasons later, oh man, I wanted everyone's hair wet."

Naturally, he emphasised the importance of being tressed to impress and doing less with the right tools and techniques.

He said: "Getting a great haircut is like wearing a nice shirt tailored for you, or wearing the right shoes.

"A good hairdresser will talk to you about how to help your style be great."

And what are his must-haves to maintain and maximise good hair days?

He said: "Do less with good tools. A good blow dryer like the Dyson Supersonic, a good hairbrush from Mason Pearson Brushes and a good holding product like a beach spray to help support and hold some texture."