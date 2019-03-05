Level up your style

PEDDER ON SCOTTS

The multi-label fashion store at Scotts Square has unveiled Studio B, a concept space showcasing footwear, handbags and accessories from contemporary and emerging brands handpicked for their mod aesthetic and quality craftsmanship.

Loved for its clean and architectural silhouettes, Mlouye debuts with its iconic Pandora, Mini Lantern, Small Chequer and Naomi bags in signature colours as well as five exclusive colourways specially designed for On Pedder ($390 to $869).

Celebrated by fashion insiders, celebrities and social media influencers for its bamboo clutch, Cult Gaia also arrives with its highly anticipated first footwear collection, comprising art-inspired mules and sandals ($617 to $650).

PERK BY KATE

The home-grown lingerie label has opened its first multi-label lingerie store at 134A Telok Ayer Street.

It boasts expanded offerings, including Perk by Kate's full range of bralettes and bodysuits ($39 to $49), Eberjey's lounge pieces, Addiction Lingerie's padded bra range, Cosabella's maternity range and strapless bras, Commando's smooth and seamless underwear, Samantha Chang's signature lace slips and bralettes and Bells & Birds' custom bridal robes.

The Perk by Kate Lingerie Studio also provides personalised services such as fittings and measurements, bespoke lingerie (by appointment), lingerie gifting and lingerie refurbishment.

SWAROVSKI

The Austrian jewellery brand's spring/summer 2019 Iconic Swan Collection ($169 to $199) not only embodies modern sophistication, it also celebrates the Swarovski motif and reflects the brand's characteristics of beauty and purity.

Add a touch of shine to your summer styles with necklaces, earrings and bracelets sporting millennial pink hues and a glittering Swarovski crystal pave finish. The collection is now available at Swarovski boutiques islandwide.