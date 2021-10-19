Lingerie, sleepwear to get comfy in this month

MARKS & SPENCER

The British retailer celebrates its 95-year history of lingerie with its latest Autumn offerings like the 'Archive embroidery', a collection that features contemporary lace bra styles with coordinating knickers inspired by past M&S designs, where intricate vintage-inspired details meet recycled yarns.

Meanwhile, the 'Boutique collection' boasts delicate embroidery, flirty frills, vibrant colours and playful prints.

Expect embellished designs and bold femininity across sleepwear with decorative bows, tie back detailing and revere spot detailing, as well as dainty cami sets combining geometric lace panel details and luxe gold finishings, with soft pinks alongside animal prints.

The Autumn lingerie collections ($21.90 to $52.90) are now available at Marks & Spencer stores and www.marksandspencer.com/sg/

WAISTLAB

The local waist training and shapewear brand has opened its first physical boutique at 13A Bali Lane, stocking 10 products that cater to women of every shape and size, with various goals.

Waistlab's star product is the Classic 9 Waist Trainer ($85), created specifically for women with shorter torsos.

Look out too for the Super Sculpting capsule collection, which offers full body suits, mid- to high-waisted shorts and wireless sculpting bras that support and smoothen out the tummy, waist, hips and thighs and enhance all the right curves.

To celebrate Waistlab's store opening, receive a Classic 9 Pouch and Waistlab measuring tape (worth $10) with every purchase of a Classic 9 Waist Trainer till the end of this month.

The first 300 customers will also receive a $10 voucher with any purchase to offset with their next purchase made in-store.

PERK BY KATE

In line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the home-grown lingerie label has unveiled its first Recovery six-piece collection, specially created to aid women through their recovery process following a mastectomy or breast reconstruction surgery.

It was developed in close consultation with breast reconstruction surgeon Dr Chia Hui Ling alongside feedback from Perk by Kate customers who are also breast cancer survivors.

Key pieces include the Essential Recovery Soft Bra, featuring a soft cotton jersey material with an inner pocket for prosthesis or extra padding, and Revive Soft Bra with Perk by Kate's signature lacy touch to uplift confidence post-surgery.

Register your interest for the Recovery collection (from $69) by e-mailing hello@perkbykate.com. The brand will offer a complimentary first piece of lingerie for women who have been diagnosed with or are recovering from breast cancer.

RAWBOUGHT

The local sleepwear label has launched a special collection of ultra-comfortable pyjamas in a distinct shade of pink named Pressed Rose ($49 to $99), identified with the worldwide campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It comes in the signature Je Dors styles - Long Set, Full Set, Short Set and Sleepshirt - and is now available on rawbought.com

For any Pressed Rose style item purchased, receive the Pink Ribbon pin for free. In addition, $5 of every purchase of the collection will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.