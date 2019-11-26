Look cool with Frozen accessories

KIPLING

This holiday season, experience winter wonderland as the Belgian fashion brand launches a special-edition collection in celebration of Disney's highly-anticipated sequel Frozen 2.

Be enchanted by an array of mystical prints and colours that includes Frozen's signature snowflake and beloved characters Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Sven.

Designed to encapsulate the story of adventure, family and self-expression, it also ties back to the Nordic setting of the film.

The Frozen 2 collection ($39 to $299) - which includes a selection of backpacks, handbags, crossbody bags, pouches, pen cases and collectable key chains - is now available at Kipling boutiques at Jewel Changi Airport, Ion Orchard and VivoCity.

PANDORA

Thaw a frozen heart this Christmas with the Danish jewellery brand's Disney X Pandora Frozen 2 collection, with five new charms that will make any girl feel like a (snow) queen.

They highlight the characters' best traits which also double as inspiring words to the wearer - "Inner Strength" for Elsa and "Fearless by Nature" for Anna are engraved on the back of the charms - and also introduces Nokk, the mystical horse spirit that protects Elsa in Frozen 2.

The Disney x Pandora Frozen 2 Collection ($99 to $159) is now available at Pandora stores and its e-store.

MARKS & SPENCER

The British retailer is offering the very best of Frozen 2 merchandise with its festive collaboration with Disney, including kidswear, fancy dress costumes, backpacks, pyjama sets, onesies, advent calendars, toys, Christmas tree decorations, perfume, tableware, bedding and food products.

Pick up the perfect gift for any Disney fan to indulge in that magical moment this festive season.

The Marks & Spencer Frozen 2 collection ($6.90 to $79.90) is now available at all M&S stores and selected merchandise is available at www.marksandspencerasia.com