Look fab this festive season

It is that time of the year again when we are seeing red - in fashion trends, that is.

From wallet-friendly finds to treat-yourself treasures, there is something for everyone as brands jump on the Chinese New Year-themed bandwagon with a week to go before the festivities start.

RAY-BAN

With clear transparent frames and washed Bordeaux lenses, the Ray-Ban CNY Special Edition ($210) sunnies from the US eyewear brand are sure to win the approval of relatives who never fail to ask you why you are not wearing red.

As if rose-tinted glasses aren't auspicious enough, "Special Edition" is engraved in gold on the right temple frame and these shades come in a red eyewear case. It is now available at W Optics at Suntec City.

H&M

With more than 120 styles for Chinese New Year, the Swedish clothing retailer spoils us with a range of womenswear and menswear in festive shades of red, burgundy and pink.

For the women, one can find preppy dresses to tasteful loungewear and matching dragon-phoenix couple sweaters, while bold red prints and quirky slogans are woven into the men's collection.

H&M's Chinese New Year apparel collection ($14.95 to $74.95) is now available at all H&M stores and online at hm.com.

CASIO

Want to add something to your arsenal of arm candy that can also tone down the reds? Enter Bishamonten ($249), the fourth model of the Japanese watch brand's Shichi-Fuku-Jin series.

Inspired by the Seven Gods of Fortune originating from Indian, Chinese and Japanese religion and mythology, it consists of seven shock-resistant timepieces designed by contemporary artist Toshikazu Nozaka, with customised strap keepers and EL backlights.

The Bishamonten's semi-transparent clear dark grey basic colouring is offset by rose gold colour accents, while the band is imprinted with gargoyles for a truly auspicious touch.

It is now available at all Casio G-shock stores (except the IMM outlet).

FURLA

In celebration of Chinese New Year, the Italian fashion company presents a new print for its Furla Metropolis S Size.

This bag is part of the Cruise 2019 collection and brings delicate elements that define the Serenity print - borrowed from the oriental aesthetic - to the iconic Furla crossbody.

In a tribute to the upcoming Year of the Pig, the print is a finely drawn and stylised graphic representation of the animal, in white on a red background and surrounded by pink flowers with white petals and pale yellow ochre pistils.

6IXTY8IGHT

The international fashion lingerie label ushers in the Year of the Pig with its pink Piggy In Pink collection, featuring quirky piglet motifs and playful designs that appear on bras, bralettes, bikini briefs, hipster panties, socks and dressing gowns.

The collection ($6.90 to $49.90) is now available at 6IXTY8IGHT stores in Bugis Junction, Tampines 1 and VivoCity.

THE MISSING PIECE

Known for its signature cut-out cheongsam, the home-grown fashion label's Chinese New Year capsule collection (from $180) is a partnership with renowned luxury hospitality group YTL Hotels.

It features a number of pieces inspired by The Majestic Malacca, a beguiling restored mansion from the 1920s steeped in rich history, a tapestry of multicultural influences and old-world charm.

The Missing Piece's Chinese New Year collection is now available at www.iwantthemissingpiece.com, 10 Windstedt #03-06, Trixilini and Design Orchard.

BLUM & CO

Taking inspiration from the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid and batik, the local fashion brand's Nyonya Colours Chinese New Year Qipao Collection hugs you in all the right places.

The designs feature the orchid motif and colours, with different symmetrical and asymmetrical print effects, while the Nonya batik in a bright and bold combination of hues is modified using engineered prints on fabrics such as silk cotton, organza, satin and jacquard and lace.

The 35-iece collection ($329 to $459) is now available at Blum & Co stores.

TIMBERLAND

Best known for his sought-after mandala tattoo art, Hong Kong-based tattoo artist Jimmy Yuen gives his spin on the US footwear brand's classic six-inch boot ($299) as part of the latter's Geometric Flower Collection.

Crafted with premium red and black leather and a goldish wheat nubuck, the shoes provide waterproof functionality - with a mandala twist featured on its collar.

It is now available at Timberland stores in VivoCity, Raffles City and 313@Somerset.

POMELO

There are more than 100 diverse pieces ranging from dresses and bodysuits to accessories. Expect tradition to be woven into lucky scarlet, oriental prints and feminine florals in the Thai-based clothing label's Chinese New Year Collection ($24 to $64).

It caters to fashion-forward women beyond the auspicious occasion and is now available online at pomelofashion.com or the Pomelo iOS and Android app.

ADIDAS

US singer Pharrell Williams and international lifestyle brand Adidas Originals deliver the PW CNY pack, featuring special Chinese New Year make ups of the SolarHu Glide and BYW models that will make you feel - like Williams' most famous song suggests - happy.

Taking inspiration from Chinese colour symbolism, the sneakers are made up of predominantly red uppers with gold embellishments, seeking to bring good fortune and happiness to the wearer in the new Year of the Pig.

The BYW CNY ($380) is now available at Adidas Originals Pacific Plaza, Bugis+ and VivoCity, while the SolarHu Glide CNY ($220) can be found at Adidas Suntec City, with both designs also on adidas.com.sg.