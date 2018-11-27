Look fab with new fashion finds

UNIQLO

The Japanese fashion retailer has launched the second volume of the Kaws x Sesame Street UT Collection ($14.90 to $249.90), its collaboration with New York-based artist Kaws and the internationally beloved children's brand Sesame Street.

With designs for men, women and children, it includes Kaws' interpretation of five main characters - Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Bert and Ernie - as plush toys ($249.90 for a complete box set or $49.90 each).

For those looking for a dose of high fashion, the Uniqlo X Alexander Wang collection ($14.90 to $59.90) for men and women comprises fashionable innerwear with the original functionality of Heattech, allowing the wearer to be warm and stylish even in cold seasons.

Both collections are now available at all Uniqlo stores, with the full line-up available at Uniqlo Orchard Central and online.

ZOFF

Celebrate the 90th anniversary of Disney's iconic Mickey Mouse with the Japanese eyewear brand's Mickey Hands collection (from $138).

Ideal for both children and adults, it features three new designs - with trendy round and hexagon frames - in three colours. They include a pop of Disney-inspired flair, especially with the addition of Mickey Hands at the front of the frame, creating the impression of Mickey holding the frame.

Other whimsical Zoff collections to check out are Winnie the Pooh and I'm Andy Warhol ($138 to $228).

The former features two distinct lines of eyewear, the London ($138) and Honey ($178), which are inspired by the Disney movie Christopher Robin, while the latter boasts an array of 47 designs consisting of nine different shapes from three categories - Silver Factory, Silkscreen and Self-Portrait.

These collections are now available at Zoff branches at Ion Orchard, Orchard Central, Suntec City and Lumine at Clarke Quay Central.

CHINOISERIE BLU

Celebrate your individuality with the home-grown jewellery brand's 302 Fine Jewellery by Stuller with five personality-inspired collections.

Sage is full of constellations, moons and starbursts, while Seeker, Rebel and Innocent feature cluster, geometric and peaceful symbolic jewellery respectively.

With classy pearls, colourful gemstones and romantic accents, Ruler contains royalty-themed bling.

Prices range from US$63.50 (S$87) for a Sterling Silver Crescent Moon Necklace to US$4,945.50 for a Platinum Blue Sapphire and 1/4 CTW Diamond Ring.

Chinoiserie Blu's 302 Fine Jewellery by Stuller collection is now available online (www.chinoiserieblu.com).