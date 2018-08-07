Look fab with new finds

BORA AKSU

The British fashion brand has opened its first store in Singapore at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (above).

It features a collection of romantic, ready-to-wear demi-couture pieces ($500 to $3,000)from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2018 collection.

There is an impressive roster of elegant tailored looks.

Shoppers can look forward to an ensemble of pinstripe culottes and matching blazers, velvet jumpsuits and wide-leg trousers, as well as dreamy ultra-feminine dresses in sorbet shades.

Accessories include Bora Aksu's collection of shoes, handbags and dolls.

CARRIE K.

PHOTOS: CARRIE K.

For the second instalment of the multi-part Modern Heirloom collection, which is designed to be stackable across iterations, the local jewellery brand has launched the 11-piece Modern Heirloom 2.0 Changing Star Collection ($278 to $888, right).

It takes design cues from the Malay songket, a luxurious traditional patterned fabric hand-woven in silk or cotton

It also features fine gems of amethyst, topaz, moonstone, peridot, quartz and pearls set in silver or nine-karat gold with filigree detailing.

The collection is now available at the Carrie K. Fine Jewellery Atelier at the National Design Centre.

NEW BALANCE X PHANTACI

PHOTOS: NEW BALANCE

Elevate your street cred with the US athletic brand's new collaboration with Jay Chou's Taiwanese streetwear label, featuring classic black apparel that combines simplicity and comfort.

These include three exclusive New Balance x Phantaci Sneakers ($199, above), dressed in vibrant colours and accentuated with New Balance's iconic 'N' emblem for contrast.

They are now available at the Phantaci store at Orchard Gateway and selected New Balance Experience Stores at Bugis Junction and Paragon.