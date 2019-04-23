Look fly with new fashion finds

PULL & BEAR

The Spanish clothing and accessories retailer has created two limited-edition capsule collections based on Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard, the stars of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

The Sadie Sink by Pull & Bear collection transports you to Venice Beach with its tropical prints, vibrant colours and messages inspired by the beach, while the Finn Wolfhard by Pull & Bear range is full of personality, characterised by a balance between structured worker looks and lighter, California-influenced items.

Both collections ($9.90 to $89.90) - which contain several items with the Join Life mark, a guarantee of the sustainability of its fabric and of environmentally friendly production processes - are exclusively available at Pull & Bear VivoCity.

ECCO

The Danish premium comfort footwear and leather goods brand's Ecco Anine collection features a ballet flat that has been given an ultra-modern upgrade.

Named after Anine Frolich, Denmark's first ballet star in the 18th century, it is crafted with rich premium leathers from the Ecco Leather Studio and Ecco Fluidform direct comfort technology.

Half the weight of Ecco's previous ballet flats and a third lighter than most flats in the market, it comes in eight feminine colourways.

The materials used include printed, metallic, Ecco Fluid-Touch Calf Leather and Ecco Fine Craquelure Leather.

The Ecco Anine ($229.90) is now available online and at all Ecco stores, including its newly opened Jewel Changi Airport outlet.

PANDORA

Expertly hand-finished in high-quality materials, the Danish jewellery brand's Pandora Garden collection is rich in detail and symbolism.

Each of the nature-inspired icons - butterfly, four-leaf clover, ladybird and flower - carries a special, empowering message, from personal transformation to making your own luck and expressing your unique kind of beauty from the inside out.

The collection (from $29) is now available at Pandora stores islandwide and online.