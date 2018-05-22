Markle loved her Commonwealth-theme veil, says wedding gown designer

Ms Meghan Markle's 5m-long veil featured embroidery of the flora and fauna of all 53 Commonwealth countries, including Singapore's Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid. The dress was designed by Ms Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy (above).

Ms Meghan Markle's 5m-long veil featured embroidery of the flora and fauna of all 53 Commonwealth countries, including Singapore's Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid. The dress was designed by Ms Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

When Ms Meghan Markle walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry on Saturday, she had with her the 53 countries of the Commonwealth - each one represented in the embroidery of her 5m-long veil.

They include Singapore'sVanda Miss Joaquim orchid and Malaysia's Bunga Raya hibiscus.

Recounting the discussions over the US actress' ensemble, British designer Clare Waight Keller said the new Duchess of Sussex had welcomed the idea that her veil could be designed to hold extra significance.

"The veil was a huge part of the conversations we had early on. We talked about what we wanted to do in terms of trying to embrace some of the royal connections in there," said Ms Waight Keller, 47, who became the first female artistic director at famed French house Givenchy last year.

"A lot of the work that she is going to probably do in the future is going to be connected to the Commonwealth... and I said, 'Wouldn't it be amazing if we took the 53 countries of the Commonwealth and embroidered some flora and fauna from each one and they would go up the aisle, that journey up the aisle with you?'"

Ms Waight Keller said Ms Markle loved the idea of "all of those countries walking with her through the ceremony".

Last month, Prince Harry was appointed to his highest profile public role to date as youth ambassador to the Commonwealth, the 53 nations bound together by the shared history of the British Empire.

Those working on the hand-drawn and embroidered veil spent hundreds of hours sewing the design and had to keep washing their hands to keep the tulle and threads pristine.

Ms Markle's choice of a sleek sculpted pure white gown made of double-bonded cady silk was praised by fashion experts.

Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue, called it "beautiful", while bridal designer Raishma said it was "an example of couture design at its most classic and timeless".

PROUD

"It was not a Cinderella choice, not one that spoke of fantasy or old-fashioned fairy tales, but one that placed the woman proudly front and centre," wrote Vanessa Friedman, fashion director and critic at The New York Times.

"It underscored Ms Markle's own independence by divesting her of frippery, while also respecting tradition and keeping her covered up."

Ms Waight Keller met Ms Markle earlier this year. They worked together on the design.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist.

"The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity."

Ms Waight Keller described the chance to work on the historic occasion as "an honour".

"We wanted to create a timeless piece that would emphasise the iconic codes of Givenchy throughout its history, as well as convey modernity through sleek lines and sharp cuts," she said.

She added Prince Harry had thanked her for her role in making his wife look "absolutely stunning" after the ceremony at the 15th-century St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"I saw her after the service. She was absolutely radiant," said Ms Waight Keller.

Queen Elizabeth II lent the 36-year-old bride a tiara for the occasion. Made in 1932 for her grandmother Queen Mary, the diamond and platinum bandeau has a centre brooch dating back to 1893.

Ms Markle also wore Cartier earrings and bracelet, and Givenchy silk duchess satin shoes.