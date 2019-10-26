GIAMBATTISTA VALLI X H&M

The Swedish fashion retailer’s latest designer collaboration is with the Italian couturier known for his dramatic, glamorous and ultra-feminine tulle creations and eclectic mix of sharpness and frills.

The tie-up marks the first of its kind for Valli and also signals his first foray into menswear.



For the ladies, expect frothy red tulle gowns, floral party frocks, ruffled blouses, embellished sweaters, printed tees and cute bags.



The Giambattista Valli x H&M collection ($19.95 to $549 for womenswear, $29.95 to $399 for menswear) is exclusively available at H&M Orchard Building, H&M ION Orchard and hm.com from Nov 7.



STAR WARS X LEVI’S

Coinciding with the release of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker on Dec 19 and centered on iconic elements from the original Star Wars movie trilogy, this collection from the US fashion label features a range of both classic Levi’s icons and streetwear-inspired favourites like tees, hoodies, trucker jackets and jeans in a unique array of washes.



Every piece also has famous archival graphics of favourite characters and starships from the films, plus unique co-branding elements like Levi’s leather patches, buttons, tabs, printed pockets and the famous Levi’s Batwing logo, all with a Star Wars twist.



The Star Wars x Levi’s collection (from $39.90) is available at selected Levi’s stores from Nov 1.

POH HENG X HELLO KITTY

In celebration of Hello Kitty’s 45th anniversary, the local jeweller unveils a luxurious yet adorable collection of four pendants inspired by the wildly popular character – the Hello Kitty Cookies and Cream Cupcake Pendant ($645), Hello Kitty Cherry Blossom Cupcake Pendant ($645), Hello Kitty Classic Cupcake Pendant ($645) and Hello Kitty Angel Cupcake Pendant ($945).



An adorable Hello Kitty face sits atop each 18K white gold cupcake cup, artfully encrusted in precious stones, ranging from pink sapphires, blue sapphires, black diamonds and white diamonds.



Each limited-edition Hello Kitty Cupcake pendant comes with an exclusively-created pink Hello Kitty clutch complete with a gold bow clasp, making both the pendants and clutch collectibles every Kitty fan needs.



The Poh Heng Hello Kitty 45th Anniversary Cupcake Pendants are available at Poh Heng boutiques islandwide from Nov 1.

MCM X A BATHING APE

The German luxury lifestyle goods and accessories brand teams up with the renegade of Japanese streetwear for a capsule collection of unisex leather goods, women’s and men’s apparel and accessories that mines the two labels’ shared design influences – opulence, the street, music and pop culture – to invent new fashion statements for the modern streetwear disciple.



The Track Jacket plus matching Track Pants feature an all-over camo print with MCM Visetos or logo details, while the Milo Sweater boasts the collaboration’s logo – a Bape ape rendered in classic MCM tones of cognac and brown.



Bape’s artful yet playful shark motif featuring an open, grimacing shark’s mouth is emblazoned on classic cognac Visetos.



MCM’s most iconic pieces – the Backpack, Large Wallet, Mini Wallet and Weekender Bag – also undergo a graphic transformation with shark graphics, bold logos and other fierce animalistic patches.



The MCM x A Bathing Ape capsure collection ($260 to $2,080) is available at MCM Paragon and https://sg.mcmworldwide.com/en_SG/home from Oct 26.

KIPLING X ANGEL CHEN

Following the launch of its creative vision Live.Light in 2018, the Belgian fashion brand has tapped into one of China’s latest talents, Angel Chen, to bring a bold and fresh approach to some of its iconic bag silhouettes for the Fall-Winter season.



The capsule collection consists of eight pieces featuring her signature East meets West aesthetics, with the Delia backpack in pink as the hero piece.



Borrowing the English letters ‘Do Re Mi’ from the world of music, Chen blends them with auspicious Chinese symbols on Kipling’s contemporary designs.



The Kipling x Angel Chen capsule collection ($159 to $299) is available at Kipling boutiques at ION Orchard, Jem and VivoCity from now till Nov 5.



ONE PIECE X PUMA/PUMA X TETRIS

The German sports brand brings back fond memories of childhood with a second drop from its collaboration with beloved Japanese manga One Piece and teams up with legendary video game Tetris for a nostalgic fit.



The One Piece x Puma Cell Venom sneaker ($229) sees its sole printed with a map to the story’s treasure that is cleverly hidden. The removable chain wrapped around the shoe serves as protection of the “treasure chest”, and the ornate silver and gold colourway is a nod to the riches.



It is now available at Puma stores at ION Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport, Puma Select at Marina Bay Sands as well as Limited Edition outlets islandwide.



Meanwhile, the Puma x Tetris collection includes Puma’s future-retro sneakers RS 9.8 ($169) and RS-X ($199) in daring colours inspired by the game, with falling Tetriminos sprinkled across the heel.



Reflective trimmings and a 3D heat-cut Tetris tongue logo adds to the striking look of the RS-X. The phrase “HARD DROP” printed on the RS-X’s 3D heel is a nod to the command in the game, which makes the Tetriminos land instantly.



They are now available at Puma stores at Bugis+, ION Orchard and Jewel Changi Airport, Puma Select at Marina Bay Sands and Tangs.



ASICS X KIKO KOSTADINOV

The Japanese footwear company continues to expand its Kiko Kostadinov line with its newest addition, the Gel-Nepxa, in conjuction with the Bulgarian fashion designer’s Autumn Winter 2019 collection.



Taking 60s dystopian thrillers and the costume design of that era as a point of inspiration, the collection results in a dark, meticulous and technical approach to workwear.



The Gel-Nepxa shoe features a brand new silhouette, in an over-the-ankle style with Flytefoam tooling, a breathable upper and a translucent mesh overlay slightly hiding the Asics stripes design.



The Asics spiral branding is visible on the adjustable ribbed ankle strap, providing security and comfort to finish the fall look.



The Gel-Nepxa ($370) comes in two colourways - Black/Carrier Grey and Roselle/Black - and is now available at Dover Street Market Singapore.