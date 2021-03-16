Music stars all decked out for big return to Grammys red carpet

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, singers Dua Lipa and Harry Styles (above) all emerged victorious at the Grammys.

LOS ANGELES : Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the queen of the hot girl summer, sizzled on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday as music's biggest stars emerged from a year of pandemic lockdowns in their best couture.

At the Emmys last year and the Golden Globes last month, red carpets were muted affairs, with only a few stars actually in attendance - and the rest Zooming in from home, in either gowns or pyjamas.

But music's biggest night - always the event with the boldest looks - featured a more traditional fashion parade, as many stars attended the gala in Los Angeles and performed.

Megan Thee Stallion slayed in a bright orange strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown with a high leg slit, a dramatic bow on the back - and tons of diamonds.

Dua Lipa got the memo on the high slit - she donned a barely there gauzy spaghetti-strap Versace confection with a pastel butterfly bodice, cut-outs and a see-through skirt.

And then onstage, she wore even less, shedding a voluminous fuchsia cape to reveal a pink bikini, thong back and all.

TRIBUTE

Nominated singer and rapper Doja Cat paid tribute to one of the most iconic Grammys looks ever - Jennifer Lopez's plunging Versace gown - in a Roberto Cavalli gown with a moto jacket bodice unzipped to her navel and a skirt of neon feathers.

Sister act Haim delivered a symphony of coordinating iridescent lavender Prada outfits on the red carpet, and then changed to basic black and gold for their stage performance.

Rocker Phoebe Bridgers wore one of her signature skeleton outfits, but this was a Thom Browne dress studded with sequins, pearl beads and crystals.

She told E! network that the Thom Browne creation in fact was the initial inspiration for what became her look.

Taylor Swift perhaps did the mask couture best, with flower appliques all over her face covering to match her blossoming Oscar de la Renta minidress.

But the biggest star of the night slipped into the gala without walking the red carpet - Beyonce. Queen Bey sported a fierce off-the-shoulder black Schiaparelli leather mini dress with a plunging neckline.

The men were not to be outdone. British singer Harry Styles, who won his first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar, donned a leather jacket, matching pants and a green boa - all by Gucci - to sing the song. On the red carpet and to accept his award, Styles wore a yellow-chequered jacket and a purple boa. "This is Harry's first Grammys, and so we wanted to do something that felt British and eccentric," his stylist Harry Lambert told Vogue.

"A little bit rock 'n' roll and a little bit camp."

Nominated rapper DaBaby hit the red carpet in a wild patterned suit with a green and red hat. When he hit the stage to perform Rockstar, he changed into a white suit with studded gloves. And finally, joining Lipa for Levitating, he rocked a pale pink suit to match her dreamy pastel look.