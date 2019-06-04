Never go out of style

KAPPA

Worn by celebs such as Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the Italian sports lifestyle brand has launched its latest and biggest store at Jewel Changi Airport (#02-241), which focuses exclusively on the Kappa Authentic collection for men and women.

The range takes inspiration from Kappa's sportswear heritage and plays on customers' nostalgia while constantly reinterpreting and styling it in a contemporary way.

Its collections often feature a distinctive palette of vibrant colours, reflecting its fun brand personality.

Prices range from $49.90 to $129.90.

TIFFANY & CO

The US luxury jewellery retailer has unveiled the Return To Tiffany Love Bugs collection, reinterpreting the elements of the original Return To Tiffany collection in a bright world filled with life, colour and motifs that lie at the heart of Tiffany's passion for nature.

Inspired by an urban garden, every piece features whimsical butterflies, blossoms, birds or ladybugs.

The pieces boasts stunning coloured stones including amethyst, blue topaz, yellow and green quartz.

The metals range from gold (yellow, rose and white) to sterling silver, in different silhouettes such as stickpins, brooches, pendants and rings.

Prices start from $685 for the butterfly chain bracelet in silver and rose gold, to $4,100 for a pair of daisy drop earrings in sterling silver and gold.

SKAGEN

They come in shades influenced by the brightly coloured townhouses of the Nyhavn district in Denmark, from shades of red and orange to blue.

They are now available at Skagen's Tang Plaza watch counter, and there is an exclusive offer of 20 per cent off on Zalora, until Sunday.