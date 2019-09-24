Never go out of style

VERSACE

The Italian luxury fashion house's new Virtus handbag line from the Fall/Winter 2019 Collection is characterised by a central Barocco-styled V motif and comes in a variety of silhouettes from fanny packs and top handle bags with V-pattern quilting to the cross-body model in various sizes, with some colour-blocked in neon hues and Baroque-inspired materials.

Crafted from supple calf leather, the bags are also dressed with dangling charms, showing the dichotomy of luxury and grunge with versatility.

The Virtus handbags ($1,160 to $3,720) are now available at Versace boutiques at Paragon and The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands.

SKECHERS

The US sports and lifestyle brand has launched a new collaboration in its Bobs From Skechers collection, this time with the Internet-famous Grumpy Cat.

The comfortable canvas slip-on flats adorned with colourful prints of the cranky feline character are created with a smooth soft-woven canvas upper and memory foam cushioned comfort insole.

The Bobs From Skechers - Grumpy Cat collection ($65) comes in five different prints, including Grumpy Cat's full-frown look, sleepy kitty look as well as the feline in cute hats and shades, and is now available at Skechers stores including Jurong Point, Ion Orchard, Plaza Singapura, Nex and Jewel Changi Airport, as well as all Mark Nason X Skechers stores.

GENTLE MONSTER

The Korean eyewear brand and US fashion designer Alexander Wang continue to join forces for another statement eyewear piece, following last year's CEO sunglasses.

M.PRI$$ boasts a smooth curved front and bold temples, and comes in two colour variations - a black frame with gold details, and clear with silver details. Subtly hinting a cat's-eye shape, the front face is adorned with metal snake details around the lenses.

The Gentle Monster x Alexander Wang collection ($453) is now available at selected Gentle Monster stores and Alexander Wang boutiques, as well as the official websites of both brands.