New deals to pamper yourself with

CATH KIDSTON

Original character illustrations from classic Disney animated films are the stars of the British lifestyle brand's Bambi and Snow White collections.

The former features Bambi and his friends Thumper and Flower against signature Cath Kidston prints appearing across fashion, bags, accessories, homeware and kids.

The latter showcases Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs using a palette of rich charcoals and slate blues paired with a pop of true red to reference the 1937 film's dark undertones and the iconic poisoned apple.

The Bambi collection ($10 to $199) is available at Cath Kidston ION Orchard and TANGS at Tang Plaza, while the Snow White collection ($10 to $129) is available at Cath Kidston TANGS at Tang Plaza.

KLARRA

The homegrown online clothing label has launched its first brick-and-mortar store at Raffles City.

It strives to develop thoughtful designs that exude quiet confidence and envisions creating versatile pieces ($45 to $109) that accompany the Klarra woman in her every day and different phases of life.

As part of the opening, two limited-edition collaborations - Klarra x A.muse Projects's exclusive custom blended white and green tea brew named The Gentlewoman ($32) and Klarra x Candles of Light's perfume mist The Pursuit ($28.90) - are available until Jan 31.

JIMMY CHOO

This season, follow the British high fashion house into the future of luxury sneakers with the Diamond. The oversized trainer showcases an inventive double sole construction - a flat classic sole attached to the upper as an inner shoe, then encased in the first-of-its-kind transparent diamond-inspired sole developed and engineered in Italy.

The hero style is adorned in Swarovski crystals ($4,550), while others feature tonal leather in a palette of white and silver ($1,250).

The Diamond sneakers are now available at Jimmy Choo stores at Paragon and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.