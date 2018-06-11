New Face 2017 finalists try for MUS

Two finalists from last year's The New Paper New Face modelling competition have signed up for a shot at Miss Universe Singapore.

For Miss Mohanaprabha, the opportunity to represent Singapore on the world stage will take her one step closer towards being a humanitarian or environmentalist.

The 23-year-old biomedical science student at PSB Academy told TNP: "I was hospitalised shortly after New Face (last September), and it made me realise how precious life is and all the opportunities I have been given."

Miss Mohanaprabha - who is 1.75m tall and weighs 50kg - believes that it is her personality and spirit of volunteerism that gives her the edge.

She said: "I have been passionate about serving the community since I was in Secondary 3, so I feel that, coupled with the confidence I have gained since New Face, will set me apart (from the rest)."

Miss Ameerah Smith, 23, who was first runner-up in last year's New Face, hopes that her experience will help her "uphold the standards of the industry".

"The period following New Face has been a humbling experience.

"I believe I have matured since then," said the pastry chef and freelance model, who is 1.65m tall and weighs 52kg.

Should she win, Miss Smith hopes to use the money to open her own fusion pastry bar abroad.

"It has been a childhood dream of mine to (do that) in Toronto or Philadelphia. I want to show people I am more than just a pretty face - I can bake too," she said. - AUDREY LEONG