New fun footwear to cheer you up amid lockdown

SKECHERS X DR. SEUSS

Get zany and playful with the US sports and lifestyle brand's latest collaborative collection that captures beloved author Dr. Seuss' fantastical stories, starting with the characters and vibrant designs from his timeless classic The Cat In The Hat.

It launches with popular styles from Skechers Street, BOBS from Skechers and Skechers Kids, featuring the Cat, Thing 1 and Thing 2.

The Skechers x Dr. Seuss collection ($59 to $129) for women and children is available at www.skechers.com.sg, Shopee, Lazada and selected Skechers stores.

HAVAIANAS VS FORTNITE

To celebrate exclusive prints and make fans' experiences even more immersive, the Brazilian brand has created its own flip flop-shaped map in the online video game that can be accessed by players from all over the world.

Created by marketing firm Agencia Cheil and developed by Alan "Shinohara" Garcia and Mateus "Derponce" Yoshitani, the giant Havaianas Summer Island is where gamers will be able to play hide and seek in a completely new environment.

The limited-edition Havaianas vs Fortnite collection ($50) includes three prints referencing some of the most iconic elements of the game, such as the Unicorn Llama Pickaxe and the Battle Bus.

You can preorder from www.havaianas.com.sg or purchase from stores from later this month.

ONITSUKA TIGER

Combining fashion with sports and heritage with innovation is the new collaborative collection from the Japanese shoe brand and the Doi Tung Development Project, a flagship project of the Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage, a non-profit organisation in Thailand.

The handwoven textile adopted for the three models - Mexico 66, Mexico 66 Paraty and Serrano - are based on patterns carefully selected from a range of locally produced traditional fabrics.

The red and blue colourways also evoke the tricolour featured on Onitsuka Tiger Stripes.

The Onitsuka Tiger x DoiTung collection ($149 to $169) will be available from next Monday at the Onitsuka Tiger boutique at Ngee Ann City and on official e-commerce platforms.

VERSACE

The spring-summer 2021 collection introduces a new signature sneaker inspired by the Italian luxury fashion brand's iconic geometric Greca pattern.

The elevated outer sole features a continuous debossed Greca while the underneath has a hidden Medusa detail and tonal logo.

High-top styles feature an appliqued Medusa badge at the ankle, while the low-tops have small logo accents at the heel counter and tongue.

The upper is crafted from either smooth leather or canvas and comes in a range of shades from classic black and white to bold blue, red, purple and pink.

The Greca sneakers ($760 to $1,060) are available at the Versace Marina Bay Sands and Paragon boutiques as well as Versace.com.