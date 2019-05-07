Pamper mum with jewellery, skincare treats with our Mother's Day guide

JEWELLERY

Shine a light on your mum with the Sunshine line from Swarovski's Mother's Day collection (from $169, at all Swarovski stores).

The line features stackable ring sets, oversized studs and a large pendant, while polished rose gold and silver tones lend a refined touch.

Poh Heng has introduced two new pendants from its Love Journey collection - the circle pendant ($1,400) and the heart-shaped pendant ($950), available at Poh Heng boutiques.

Crafted in 18K rose gold and encrusted with diamonds, the pendants represent the infinite bond between mother and child.

Pandora's Joined By Love collection (from $59, at all Pandora outlets and its eStore) symbolises the bond with a knotted heart design that fuses the heart shape and the love knot.

Lastly, let your mother proudly display her role as the heart and soul of the family with Chinoiserie Blu's heart-shaped personalised jewellery by Stuller, like the Sterling Silver Mom Heart Shape Locket with Rose (US$64.50, or S$88) and the Sterling Silver Heart Mom Locket with Color (US$73.50), available from www.chinoiserieblu.com

ACCESSORIES

A tech-savvy mother will love having a hybrid smartwatch.

With a discreet display and precision watch hands and coupled with a 24/7 heart rate monitor and Elevate wrist heart rate technology, the Garmin Vivomove HR ($299) enables your mum to monitor her overall wellness with its all-day stress tracking and relaxation timer, on top of regular fitness tools like measuring daily steps, calories, distance and intensity minutes.

From now until May 12, get a free black leather strap (usual price $109) with every Vivomove purchase at the Garmin store at International Building.

SKINCARE

Canvas' Perfect White Renew series is the ultimate skincare indulgence. Its All Day Brightener ($42.75) is a rejuvenating medley of essential oils and botanical extracts that lightens dark spots and skin discolouration and protects skin from environmental aggressors.

The range also features the Brightening Cleansing Oil, Brightening Concentrate, Brightening Clay Mask and Brightening Eye Treatment.

From now to May 12, enjoy 10 per cent off gift sets - the Perfect White Renew kit ($99.90) with the Brightening Eye Concentrate, All Day Brightener and Brightening Clay Mask, as well as the Brightening set ($198), which has the Brightening Cleansing Oil, Brightening Concentrate, All Day Brightener and Rose Quartz Face Roller - by applying the ILUVMOM promo code to online orders on http://www.canvasbeauty.com.sg

Or give her the Antipodes' Blessing Anti-Pollution Light Face Serum ($59.45, from selected Guardian stores), a light oil-based serum with bioactive ingredients that have been proven to target pigmentation and oxidative stress while brightening and strengthening skin.

Other products with anti-ageing properties include Worship Skin Defence Antioxidant Serum ($59.45) and Avocado Pear Nourishing Night Cream ($67.80). The Saviour Skin Balm ($20.80) is perfect for all skin troubles, from cracked skin to chapped lips.

BEAUTY TOOLS

Splurge on mum with Swedish beauty brand Foreo's range of facial treatment products (available at Sephora stores, Tangs at Tang Plaza and online at sephora.sg, tangs.com, Zalora and Lazada).

The Luna 2 ($319) is a T-Sonic facial cleansing brush with an anti-wrinkle system. The Luna Mini 2's ($225) ultra-hygienic silicone is perfect for any skin type with zero replacement brush heads required; the UFO ($408) is a 90-second smart mask treatment blending Korean mask expertise with Swedish beauty technology; and the Iris ($149) is an eye massager that reduces visible signs of crow's feet, dark circles and eye bags.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Mother's Day 2019 gift edition comes with the hairdryer, a paddle brush and detangling comb kit ($599, from the Tang Plaza pop-up store, major department stores, electrical stores and shop.dyson.com.sg).

The hairdryer uses a fast but focused airflow, being engineered for balance in the hand, and is quieter than others.