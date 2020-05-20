Fashion

Protection in style: Chinese designer makes silk coronavirus masks

The Chinese characters "Ji Xiang", meaning good luck, being embroidered for a silk face mask. PHOTO: REUTERS
May 20, 2020 06:00 am

BEIJING : Adorned with intricate designs of orchids, camellias and Chinese characters symbolising good luck, the stylish silk masks created by Chinese fashion designer Zhou Li have become coveted items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Zhou, whose Dejin fashion brand recently exhibited at China Fashion Week, has been making embroidered silk masks equipped with high specification N95 air filters since February, providing the fashion-conscious with protective options.

"When the situation turned very serious, we saw that many people needed to change their masks every four hours," said Zhou, explaining how she came up with the idea for the reusable masks made from colourful Chinese silk.

Now, as China and other countries lift restrictions, Zhou expects masks will be a necessity for the foreseeable future.

She has adapted hers for summer, making them with a thinner silk that allows for better breathability in warmer weather.

The 55-year-old, who is director of design at the Shandong Sunbird Garment company, enjoys adding traditional Chinese motifs to her work.

The company can make around 600 masks a day, and sells them online at 118 yuan (S$23) a piece. - REUTERS

