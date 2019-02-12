Put the sparkle into Valentine's Day with these gems

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery brand's heart-melting Valentine's Day offerings are crafted in high-quality sterling silver and Pandora Shine.

Send your new partner the right message with the Sparkling Arrow dangle, ring and earrings ($89 to $129), a great way to show you are both heading in the right direction.

Or treat your significant other to the Asymmetric Hearts of Love earrings, the Moments Smooth Silver Padlock Bracelet or the Love Script Ring with dangling 18K gold-plated sterling silver letters that spell "Loved".

They are now available at Pandora stores and online.

PHOTO: PANDORA

GOLDHEART

Fall in love with the local jeweller's fairytale-inspired Dazzlo collection, where the diamond setting of each necklace pendant (from $228 each) creates a stunning constant sparkle.

Other Valentine's Day ranges include K-Style with Pink Sapphire, the Prestigio Set (pink gemstones) and the Celestial Star Diamond (the world's first 73-facet star diamond with eight-pointer starburst cut). They are available at Goldheart boutiques islandwide or online.

PHOTO: GOLDHEART

SWAROVSKI

Get romantic in necklaces, bracelets, cuffs and rings from the Austrian jewellery brand's Lifelong Collection ($129 to $379).

The Lifelong Bow, a brilliant symbol of eternal love, receives a playful, refined and modern touch for Spring/Summer 2019. Sleek lines reimagine the flowing ribbon in a duo of interlocking metallic tones, while refined Swarovski crystal pavéexudes modern elegance.

The Lifelong Collection is now available at Swarovski boutiques.

PHOTO: SWAROVSKI

NIESSING

The German jewellery brand has rolled out its latest line Niessing Now, featuring the world's first exclusive silver and gold alloy in four distinct designs (Twist, Facet, Galaxy and Tattoo).

Personalise your own Tattoo on a ring, pendant or bangle in three different shades (Rose, Lime or Lava) by inscribing a message for your loved one using Niessing's customisation service. The Now line (from $200) is available at Niessing's Scotts Square boutique.

PHOTO: NIESSING

GIFTS LESS ORDINARY

As the name of the local personalised gifts online store suggests, you can order unique finds from the website such as the Love You To Pieces Necklace ($97.10) and the Skinny Heart Bangle ($165).

The Personalised Mini Heart Locket Necklace ($118.16) is a dainty sterling silver heart locket suspended from an extra fine sterling silver trace chain. An optional nine-carat rose or nine-carat yellow gold plating is available.

PHOTO: GIFTS LESS ORDINARY

LEE HWA JEWELLERY

Make a statement of love without uttering a single word through the local jeweller's Destinee Love's Whisper series, with the bracelet (from $1,248) and necklace (from $1,278) taking the shape of the sound wave motif of "I love you" and embellished with Destinee diamonds.

The Destinee Love's Whisper series is now available at Lee Hwa Jewellery boutiques islandwide.

PHOTO: LEE HWA JEWELLERY

THOMAS SABO

The German jewellery and watch brand's Love Anchor Collection boasts handcrafted filigree tokens of love in 925 Sterling Silver that are inspired by traditional love symbols, sparkling anchors and maritime trend motifs.

They come as necklaces, earrings, bracelets or rings, refined with sparkling zirconia stones.

The Love Anchor Collection ($91 to $279) is available at Thomas Sabo stores islandwide and its counter at Takashimaya.

PHOTO: THOMAS SABO

FRED

Celebrate the season of love with bedazzling pieces from the French jeweller's signature collections such as 8°0, Force 10 and Lovelight, which come in a variety of necklaces, rings and bracelets in white gold and diamonds ($1,755 to $42,500).

They are available at the Fred store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

PHOTO: FRED

POH HENG

Immortalise your love and make everlasting memories with the perfect gem for life's most precious moments.

The local jeweller's Limited Edition Trust Diamond Ring in Rose Gold, in 0.3 carat ($2,500) or 0.5 carat ($5,430), is a refreshing modern spin on tradition in splendid 18K rose gold. It is available from Poh Heng boutiques islandwide.

PHOTO: POH HENG

CITIGEMS

The home-grown jeweller's Elistar Romanesque range is inspired by the distinctive Roman columns in Italy, home to fictitious lovers Romeo and Juliet.

The rose gold column is artfully crafted and embellished with Citigem's signature Elistar diamonds, symbolic of a strong foundation and the strength of one's love. The range (from $818) is now available at Citigem stores and online.