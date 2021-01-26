Raise your CNY style game with fashionable face masks

Chinese New Year celebrations are going to be a little different this year for obvious reasons. Since masks take a fair amount of real estate on our faces, it makes sense to wear aesthetically pleasing ones - especially those that match our CNY outfits.

We have rounded up some of the latest and most stylish face coverings from home-grown labels that you can get your hands on this festive season.

RECKLESS ERICKA: LIMITED-EDITION CHILLI CRAB MASK (FIERY), $25

The contemporary brand has launched a unique and out-of-this-world line of face masks that are inspired by Singapore food.

In this series, you will find quirky and innovative pieces named after your favourite local delicacies including chilli crab, fish head curry and durian.

The collection features three textile designs, juxtaposed against lively geometrical shapes that are inspired by iconic Peranakan tiles found on traditional shophouses in Singapore.

SHOPPE212: PRETTY PAISLEY, $22

In what has got to be the most stylish look of the lot, Shoppe212's line of face masks for Chinese New Year is a match made in fashion heaven. Maybe it is the coordinated tones, intricate designs or versatility - these face masks are sure to make you the subject of envy. Not to mention, they are also available in children's sizes so you can match with the whole family.

CYC: OLEANDER ANTIMICROBIAL FACE MASK, $20

Fashion and function effortlessly come together with the face masks by heritage tailors CYC. Coated with A-Shield antimicrobial solution for added protection and a water-repellent filter, the masks don't compromise on comfort and functionality.

Our favourite piece from the range is the oleander antimicrobial face mask that is inspired by an archive piece dating from the early 1900s, with a traditional print that showcases the richness of nature.

PEFORE: METALLIC DRAGON (ANIMAL SERIES), $8.90

The home-grown label has just rolled out a range of masks for CNY, including this metallic dragon piece.

It also comes with three different sizes for you to choose from so you can ensure the best fit for your face. You can also check out other designs that come in diferent fabrics and embroideries.

BELLS & BIRDS: BLOSSOM LACE FACE MASK, $55

Prefer something a little more dainty? Check out Bells & Birds' range of Blossom Lace Face Masks.

This beautiful design incorporates a stunning floral lace embroidered with pretty pink blooms and gold swirls that pair well with your cheongsam. It also comes in a variety of shades including white, blush pink, sage green, black and more.

FACEWEDGE: RED FABRIC FACE MASK, $14.95

For a classic option, solid coloured masks are the way to go. And one prime example would be the ones by FaceWedge.

The unique 3D design makes breathing a little easier. It also features a premium dark blue lining that reduces the chances of getting stained by make-up (stains are easily washable after use).

In a partnership between FaceWedge and Seven Clean Seas, proceeds will be donated to the cause of removing ocean plastic with every five masks purchased.

ELIZABETH LITTLE: PERPETUA QUILTING COTTON FACE MASK, $28

The Singapore-based label prides itself on the famous flowery prints Liberty - created by British company Liberty of London, which is widely known for its cotton printed textiles - is known for.

Design meets comfort in this origami-like construct that uses contour-stitching for optimum breathability, as well as easy foldability for convenient storage.

SUTAJIO: PROSPERITY CATS (RED), $29

If you are a fan of bold prints, this bespoke face mask embossed with prosperity cats is totally appropriate for the occasion. Besides that, the handsewn mask has an accessible pocket from both sides that lets you insert an additional filter.

MINOR MIRACLES: BED OF ROSES MASK, $12

Created by local artist Dawn Bey, the label is known for its whimsical and dreamy designs.

Made in The Garden print, the mask features a soft satin fabric that fits comfortably on your face, while the elastic band and strap stoppers allow you to adjust accordingly.

The brand also offers accessories to go with your mask, including a beauty pouch, beauty band and pouch that you can choose to add separately.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com).