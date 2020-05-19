Raya fashion collections enjoy sales boost amid stay-home measures

Even though they will be spending this year's Hari Raya at home, customers are still choosing to dress up for the occasion, much to the relief of clothing retailers.

Even though no visiting is allowed during Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year because of the circuit breaker, fashion retailers have been seeing an uptick in sales for their festive apparel since the fasting month began.

Ms Lulu Alhadad, who runs her own clothing label, said sales had suffered a 60 per cent decrease overall compared with last year due to the Covid-19 situation, leading to the temporary closure of her physical store.

Initially, she expected to sell just about half of her Hari Raya collection - but after sales picked up last week, she has managed to sell about 90 per cent.

Ms Lulu said sales during the first two weeks of Ramadan were slow.

She told The New Paper: "I started actively promoting my collection online during the first week of Ramadan because that's when people would spend.

"I was expecting the worst, but I'm quite surprised by the sales so far."

SURGE

Similarly, Asian e-retailer Zalora experienced a Covid-19-related "slump", but consumer interest recently returned for its Raya 2020 collection.

Its chief commercial officer Giulio Xiloyannis said: "We have seen an uptick in sales for modest wear and occasion-related dresses, likely reflecting the growing optimism of the public... Our in-house Lubna label is still performing well.

"We actually witnessed a surge in sales from the kick-off of the fasting month."

Ms Oniatta Effendi, founder of Baju by Oniatta, said that out of 90 pieces in her Kasih+Sayang collection launched on March 21, 48 have been sold - with sales picking up in the last two weeks.

During the circuit breaker, she has been conducting WhatsApp video calls with her customers to discuss and pair different pieces.

She said she's "happy to provide the human interaction", adding: "(Customers) have reached the stage where they are restless and yearn to do what they are familiar with, which is making purchases and meeting people.

"It just makes people happy to wear something beautiful. People still want to look good, even through a phone screen (for Hari Raya video calls)."

TRADITION

Ms Yati Masnan and her family of four will be sporting new Hari Raya clothes at home for this year's celebration.

The 51-year-old housewife spent $926 on two sets of tops and bottoms from Baju by Oniatta for herself.

She said: "Even under these unique circumstances, it's still important to keep that tradition going, so we still celebrate and dress up even at home. It makes it more meaningful."

Ms Indah Nadzurah, a 22-year-old recruitment coordinator, bought two Raya outfits for around $150 each.

She said: "Even if we cannot wear it out, we can wear it for weddings in the future, and we can also take pictures during this Hari Raya with our new clothes."