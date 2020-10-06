Refresh your wardrobe with these cool collabs

THE VAMPIRE’S WIFE X H&M

The cult British fashion brand and the Swedish retailer’s new collaborative collection is progressive in both attitude and fabrication, with garments made from sustainably sourced materials.

Statement pieces include the lace mystique mini dress with signature shoulders, velvety mini dress with sensual pussy-bow and the romantic silvery lace cape, all comprising recycled nylon and polyester.

The Vampire’s Wife’s signature focus on silhouette also shines on the street-sweeper length lace dress with retro ruffled hem.

Accessories encourage whimsy, as charm necklaces, bracelets and ear cuffs feature eye, cloud and vampire teeth iconography. Fingerless lace gloves and white detachable ruffled collars are playful too.

The Vampire’s Wife X H&M collection H&M

Classic black dominates the collection for an invitingly mysterious feel, with shimmery silver lace, opulent button cuffs and rich velvet textures adding a luxurious tone.

The Vampire’s Wife X H&M collection ($16.95 to $94.95) launches on Oct 22 at all H&M stores and hm.com.

GUESS X J BALVIN

The US fashion brand has teamed up with the Colombian reggaeton singer a second time for the vibrant Guess x J Balvin Colores capsule collection inspired by his new album Colores.

Guess x J Balvin Colores collection GUESS

It complements his 2020 aesthetic sonically and sartorially, featuring pieces for men, women and kids and incorporating red, yellow, green, blue and purple tones.

Expect printed denims, hoodies, sweaters, T-shirts and boxers featuring colour blocks, stripes, tie dye and tiled prints of the iconic Guess? motif in striking colours of the rainbow, on top of a range of matching athleisure pieces.

The Guess x J Balvin Colores collection is now available at all Guess boutiques.

LEGO GROUP X LEVI’S

Go back in time and celebrate self-expression, creativity and nostalgia with the limited edition Lego Group x Levi’s collection.

Vintage trucker jacket from the Lego Group x Levi’s collection LEVI'S

Pick and choose among the US fashion label’s iconic apparel and accessories and create your own art using the Danish toy brand’s iconic baseplate patch sewn onto the pieces.

Create your own unique design and flaunt your art through the mosaic-like tiles provided that “snap” onto the baseplates.

Keep a lookout for cool details that weave in Lego elements such as the primary coloured shank buttons in yellow, red, green, blue, white and black, and even the Levi’s standard leather patch has also been converted to a flexible red Lego patch.

The Lego Group x Levi’s collection ($39.90 to $169.90) is now available at selected Levi’s stores and www.levi.com.sg.

UNIQLO X DORAEMON

The Japanese apparel retailer’s Doraemon UT collaboration collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of the beloved blue cat robot manga character, with designs featuring popular characters and secret tools, as well as images from the upcoming animated film Stand By Me Doraemon 2.

Uniqlo's Doraemon UT collection UNIQLO

This line-up offers items for all Doraemon fans, parents and kids alike, extending from an irresistibly enticing homage to the cover of the first manga in the series to a simple logo design.

The Doraemon UT collection ($12.90 to $19.90) is now available at all Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com.

NEW BALANCE X SBTG X LIMITED EDT

Get off the beaten path and explore the undiscovered with the latest New Balance Urban Islander Collection by SBTG and Limited Edt, the US sports footwear and apparel brand’s first-of-its-kind collaboration with two of Singapore’s most formidable streetwear authorities.

The New Balance Urban Islander Collection by SBTG and Limited Edt NEW BALANCE

Where tropical fun meets urban grit, the range - headlined by the New Balance 327 sneakers and 900 sandals - embodies the free-spirited nature of renowned local streetwear designer Mark Ong aka Mr Sabotage and the tenacity of leading local niche sneaker boutique Limited Edt.

The Urban Islander Collection also comprises other merchandise including shirts, towels and a tote bag in summer-inspired motifs, camo prints and bold colours.

And from Oct 15 to Nov 16, experience the Urban Islander lifestyle at the Urban Playground, located at Limited Edt’s first ready-to-wear and lifestyle concept Chamber at Wisma Atria.

The New Balance Urban Islander Collection by SBTG and Limited Edt ($39 to $189) launches exclusively at Limited Edt Chamber, urbanislander.limitededt.com and sbtgsurplus.com on Oct 15.

STAR WARS X PANDORA

The Danish jewellery brand’s much-anticipated 12-piece Star Wars-inspired collection evokes the characters and symbols of the popular sci-fi film franchise’s galaxy.

The Star Wars x Pandora collection PANDORA

Sustainably made from 71 per cent recycled metals, it includes 10 charms (C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8, Chewbacca, Baby Yoda, Darth Vader and more), a bracelet and an additional limited-edition collector’s charm.

Each piece is carefully conceptualised, expertly designed and hand-finished, offering endless styling options.

You can even keep your Star Wars jewellery in the Star Wars x Pandora collectable box, which holds a bracelet and up to four charms. Receive this free with minimum purchase of two Star Wars x Pandora charms from now till Oct 11.

The Star Wars x Pandora collection ($69 to $159) is now available at all Pandora stores and https://sg.pandora.net/en/.

GENTLE MONSTER X DIPLO

The Korean eyewear brand’s Space Cowboy eyewear collaboration with the Grammy-winning US artist-producer-DJ brings together elements of classic style with modern functionality and design.

Gentle Monster x Diplo's Space Cowboy line GENTLE MONSTER

It features two aviator-style frames, The Lone Wolf and The Cub, made with lightweight premium titanium decorated with soft groove details and 100 per cent UV protected detachable clip-on lenses designed by Diplo in four eye-catching colour iterations (orange, green, blue-green and red gradients) that are easy to take on and off, creating a seamless transition from opticals to sunglasses.

It also boasts adjustable dials for temple length customisation – a new approach to eyewear design by Gentle Monster.

The Space Cowboy line ($495) is now available at Gentle Monster flagships stores and www.gentlemonster.com.

MORRIS & CO. X AUGUST BERG

The Danish watchmaker’s exclusive collaboration with the legendary British arts and crafts design brand incorporates William Morris’ well-loved illustrations - including Pimpernel, Strawberry Thief and Forest, heavily inspired by flora and fauna - printed on the August Berg dial which acts as the perfect base to accentuate the richness of the collection’s jewel-coloured tones.

Morris & Co. x August Berg collection AUGUST BERG

This partnership brings together the beauty of wearable art through Morris & Co.’s iconic designs, prints and textures with August Berg’s modern vintage timepieces, featuring surgical-grade double stainless steel topped with an anti-reflective, single-domed sapphire crystal that is scratch-resistant.

The Morris & Co. x August Berg collection ($289 to $359) is now available on augustberg.com .

BABY G X CHUMS

The Japanese watch brand for active women has come together with the Japanese lifestyle and apparel company for a collaboration model that is all about fun design and pop of colours.

The Baby-G x Chums timepiece BABY-G

The base model BGA-260 is designed to fit outdoor activities perfectly, and the subtle black base colour is highlighted by Chums’ rainbow-coloured letters around the bezel.

The Chums logo is placed on the dial and band ring, while the brand mascot Booby Bird is imprinted on the band and engraved into the back cover - even the packaging is specially designed to resemble the Booby Sleeping Bag.

The Baby-G x Chums timepiece ($189) is now available at all G-Shock boutiques.