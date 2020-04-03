Russian jeweller tries to go viral with coronavirus-shaped pendants

One of the coronavirus-shaped pendants produced by Dr.Vorobev.

MOSCOW: A small Russian jewellery company specialising in science and medicine-themed ornaments has launched a coronavirus-shaped pendant, a move that has drawn accusations of insensitivity by some.

When the first microscopic images of the coronavirus emerged a few months ago, Dr Vorobev, a jewellery firm based in Kostroma, Moscow, thought the intricately-shaped virus could become a good addition to its collection.

Sold online for around US$20 (S$28), its sterling silver coronavirus pendants reproduce the shape of the virus - a circular shell topped with club-shaped spikes - that causes the acute respiratory illness Covid-19.

"People started buying it, posting the product on their social media pages," said Mr Pavel Vorobev, the firm's founder. "No matter how sad it is, it has become a trend. It has had a viral effect."

Russia has reported 2,337 cases and 17 deaths, and on Tuesday registered its biggest daily rise in cases for the seventh day in a row.