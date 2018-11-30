Say yes to the dress: Which national costume is your favourite?

The reveal of this year's Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) national costume has sparked plenty of discussion.

The daring design by Moe Kasim - the mind behind the pageant's national costumes for three years now - features a set of wings and most strikingly, a handshake between the US and North Korea over the Singapore skyline.

MUS 2018 winner Zahra Khanum will wear the creation on stage for the Miss Universe grand final in Bangkok next month.

But how does it rate against our national costumes of the past?

Here's a selection of recent designs. Tell us what you think at tnp@sph.com.sg

2017: MANUELA BRUNTRAEGER PHOTO: NP FILE

2016: CHERYL CHOU PHOTO: NP FILE

2015: LISA MARIE WHITE PHOTO: NP FILE

2014: RATHI MENON PHOTO: NP FILE