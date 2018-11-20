Sharing is caring: Must-steal pieces from your boyfriend's closet

Many women love wearing pretty little dresses that showcase their femininity.

But sometimes, it can be fun to change it up a little - and who better to draw inspiration from than your partner?

Besides, there is nothing like having a piece of your bae with you throughout the day.

We help you raid your boyfriend's closet and turn those manly pieces into chic and fashionable staples.

HIS NAVY BLUE ANYTHING

Navy blue exists in almost every man's closet, simply because it is a versatile colour that breathes elegance and class. Fun fact: The Parisians believe that pairing navy with black is a form of rebellion, as the combination is seen as a fashion faux pas.

But we say throw out the rule book. Borrow his navy blazer, T-shirt or sweater and pair them with your black denim jeans to flaunt your inner rebel.

HIS FASHIONABLE JOGGERS

The athleisure trend isn't taking a break. Snag your boyfriend's comfy sweatpants but make sure they are a touch dressy (and not those that are holey from being worn one too many times). These will allow you to look stylish at a party, while providing wiggle room for seconds.

HIS TROUSERS

Take the popular boyfriend jeans trend to another level by going for his roomy wide-legged pants. Even better if they come in bold block colours. Pair them with a sleek camisole and heeled sandals for a nice twist.

HIS BOMBER JACKET

There is something sexy about an oversized bomber jacket on a woman. To tone down the masculine vibe, pair it with a feminine and flirty dress and top it off with a statement necklace.

HIS (OVERSIZED) SHIRT

The casual button-down shirt is an all-time favourite grab for any fashionista worth her salt. Look effortlessly cool by using it as a shirt-dress. Cinch it with a belt and roll up your sleeves to prevent looking frumpy.

For added zing, wear a lacy top or a bralette underneath and leave the top few buttons open.

HIS CAP

Having a bad hair day? Grab his baseball cap for a quick fix or if you need to head for the gym. For something more stylish, borrow his fedora to instantly elevate your look.

HIS COAT

There is no need to spend a fortune on a designer trench if your boyfriend has a piece. Rock the look with skinny jeans and booties, and because they are so roomy, you can layer more garments underneath without looking too bulky.

HIS MOHAIR SWEATER

An oversized sweater can be a hot look, especially when it slides casually down one shoulder. Give this piece a fresh spin by pairing it with a leather skirt.

HIS WHITE T-SHIRT

An essential piece in everyone's closet, a white T-shirt can be worn with anything and everything. Pair it with a set of crystal embellished earrings and leather pants for a rocker chick vibe, or throw a blazer over it and tuck it in distressed jeans for something more laid-back.

HIS REALLY COOL PAIR OF SUNGLASSES

Your man's aviators, reflectors or wayfarers are an essential steal and will make you look uber cool. Men's shades also tend to be larger, so you can look fashionable and get better coverage at the same time when you borrow his eyewear.

