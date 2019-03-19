Show your allegiance with cool collaborations

LEVI'S

Thanks to the success of last year's Levi's x Snoopy collaboration, spring 2019 sees not only the return of Charles Schulz's beloved cartoon beagle to the US clothing brand, but the addition of the rest of his Peanuts pals too.

Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and Peppermint Patty are included on jeans, T-shirts, hoodies, truckers and accessories that add a playful twist to a line-up of Levi's classics.

Levi's and Peanuts hold an important place in American culture and have strong ties to the Bay Area of California.

Both brands also emphasise quality but never take themselves too seriously.

The Levi's x Peanuts collection ($39.90 to $169.90) is now available at all Levi's stores.

ADIDAS

Ahead of the eighth and final season of the hit TV series Game Of Thrones, the German sportswear company is serving up the limited-edition Game Of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost collection.

The six sneaker designs feature subtle references to the different warring factions of Westeros, including Targaryen, Stark, Lannister, Night's Watch and White Walker.

Details include the faction's sigil on the tongue and motto on the heel tag, while house motifs inspired by the show come together to create bold and distinct colourways.

The Game Of Thrones x Adidas Ultra Boost collection ($280) will be available exclusively at adidas.com.sg and Adidas stores at Suntec City, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Ion Orchard, Paragon and Bugis Junction from March 22.

CASIO

The Japanese consumer electronics brand is set to release the BGA-150KT, a special collaboration model with Sanrio icon Hello Kitty, in its Baby-G line of women's shock-resistant watches.

The dial features a quilt-stitch pattern taking after the Hello Kitty Pink Quilt Series that was popular in the 1990s, and an elegantly designed large round face with metal pieces modelled after the BGA-150.

It also features flower-shaped metal pieces that evoke the Hello Kitty of the 1990s while giving it a grown-up look.

The Baby-G x Hello Kitty pink quilt series collaboration model ($229) will be launched on March 23 at G-Shock VivoCity and Bugis Junction, and comes with an exclusive mini-bag designed in the quilt-stitch pattern.