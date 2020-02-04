Show your love with these Valentine's Day gifts

BVLGARI

The Italian luxury brand's Valentine's Day Capsule Collection boasts a romantic makeover of the iconic Serpenti Forever cross-body bag with top handle in Calf Leather and a special heart-shaped pink charm coiled by a sensual snake.

Featuring the same charm is the Serpenti Micro Diamond Blast, one of the latest additions to Bvlgari's snake family, equally embellished with a diamond-shaped pendant.

Available in two different colour combinations, the highly desirable micro bag plays on the exiting contrast of its quilted core in White Agate Metallic Karung and the external frames in Carmine Jasper and White Agate Calf Leather.

Cupid's arrow also lands on an array of irresistible gifts, from small wallets to a stylish cardholder to must-have bracelets, and an exclusive silk scarf, which reimagines the heart-coiled-by-the-snake motif amid an imaginary flower garden.

The Bvlgari Serpenti Forever Valentine's Day Capsule Collection ($385 to $3,910) is now available at Bvlgari stores.

BVLGARI

OLIVIA BURTON

With the British watch and jewellery brand's reintroduction of the Rainbow collection, expect the return of the original Mini Dial size - a perfect stacking watch with rainbow markers - and myriad sparkly and fancy Rainbow Bezel styles featuring sustainably-conscious Swarovski elements.

Another colourful addition is the two eye-catching Glitter Dials, distinctive in their ombre dials comprising all the colours of the rainbow.

Olivia Burton's Rainbow collection ($189 to $249) is now available on www.cocomi.com and the ION Orchard, Nex, Takashimaya, Raffles City Shopping Centre, VivoCity, Tangs at Tang Plaza and Westgate outlets.

As part of a Valentine's Day promotion, with any purchase of a watch, add either $85, $95 or $105 to get a bouquet delivered to your special someone on Valentine's Day.

OLIVIA BURTON

APM MONACO

Create cool statement looks with the multi-coloured Valentine Collection from the contemporary fashion jewellery brand from Monaco, which allows you to mix, match and stack rings, necklaces, chokers and bracelets to your heart's content for that fashionably romantic affair.

The Valentine Collection (from $63) is now available at APM Monaco stores as well as www.apm.mc