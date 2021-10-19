Six types of underwear for every occasion

Your granny panties may serve you well in the comfort department, but they will not do much in creating a sensual mood for a special night with your man.

You have a different pair of shoes for work, play and everything in between.

In the same way, you should have a different pair of underwear for that sexy body-hugging dress, super short skirt and sizzling hot date.

Here are the six types of underwear every woman should own.

Period underwear

A fair share of us have had to deal with the struggles of a heavy period every month but fret not.

Enter Uniqlo's Airism Absorbent Sanitary Shorts, feminine care innerwear that is a sustainable alternative to disposable period products.

Perfect for sleep, new mums or those with a heavy flow, it works to give full coverage thanks to its full brief design.

But what makes it more unique is its comfortable inbuilt pad. Built with three layers of protection - with quick drying, water-resistant and odour control features - this is also discreet enough for everyday wear.

Seamless underwear

Kiss visible panty lines goodbye for good with a seamless underwear.

A good pair will eliminate any lines and be invisible even under the tightest pair of jeans.

Workout underwear

For maximum comfort when you are busy working up a sweat, cotton is not your best friend.

Instead, you need undies made of sweat-wicking material that will not chafe even during long runs.

We recommend going for a seamless option if you do not want your panty line to peek through your tights.

Boy shorts

Also known as safety shorts, they are a must for days when you strut out in a short and flippy skirt that will recreate a Marilyn Monroe moment whenever there is a slight breeze.

The hem of these hot pants ends just under the butt cheeks to protect your modesty so you can safely leave home in the skimpiest bottoms.

Sexy thong

When your clothes come off for sexy time, the last thing your man wants to see is your Supergirl cartoon undies.

Even if you find thongs really uncomfortable, chances are, they will not stay on long.

Shapewear

Not everyone can afford the time or have the will to do all those crunches for a flat tummy, but you can still fake and flaunt it with good shapewear.

Besides creating a slim waistline, a girdle helps tuck all your bulges in and creates a smooth line from your waist and over your hips and thighs.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com).