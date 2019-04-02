Slay your style with new finds

SWATCH

The Swiss watch brand has launched Singapore Tale, which pays tribute to some of the island's most iconic landmarks, symbols and food, from the Singapore Flyer and Gardens by the Bay to chicken rice and durian.

This is Swatch's first Destination watch for Singapore and is designed by local artist and illustrator Tan Zi Xi.

Each icon on the timepiece is designed like an emblem, inspired by vintage Peranakan tiles which adorned local shophouses in the 1970s.

Singapore Tale ($125) is now available at all Swatch stores.

VALENTINO

The Italian fashion house introduces its Valentino Garavani Vring Bags ($2,220 to $4,620) from the spring 2019 collection, where minimalism meets boldness in its tridimensional yet clean design.

Inspired by the Maison's archives, the V logo - which has been reinterpreted and boasts a new antique brass finishing - embodies the essence of hedonism, optimism and joie de vivre.

Made to be multi-functional, with high quality materials, attention to detail and artisanal expertise, including a wide range of textures and colours, the bags are the perfect balance between modernity, heritage and luxury.

The Vring Bags are now available at the Valentino boutiques at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and Ion Orchard.

REEBOK

The global fitness brand celebrates its daring, bold and brash 90s heritage with the Reebok Classic Aztrek pop-up.

Originally designed in 1993 as a symbol of non-conformity and creative self-expression, the Aztrek changed the game as an innovative runner that forged its own path to a legendary reputation in sneaker culture.

Updated with new colour palettes and designs this season, it offers a generous ride height and Reebok's Hexalite technology in the heels.

The Reebok Classic collection ($139 to $159) is available from now till Sunday at the pop-up located at Suntec City Level 1 West Atrium, 11am to 9pm.