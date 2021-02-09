Sparkle with these jewellery, lingerie collections on Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day around the corner, make your special someone feel loved and cherished with these timeless gifts of jewellery and more - not just on Feb 14 but all year round.

BOUCHERON

With classic pieces that shine both individually and together, the French luxury jewellery house's Because Of Love collection of four ranges celebrates Valentine's Day with necklaces, bracelets and rings reimagined for the season of love.

Aside from the Beloved solitaire's marriage between the brilliant diamond and the eternally shining platinum, the Beloved collection also features two new wedding bands.

Under the Vendome Lisere collection, the iconic black outlining the octagonal shape pays homage to the place where the heart of the Maison remains - 26 Place Vendome.

It is inspired by the symmetry of its architectural codes and boasts understated emerald-cut diamonds.

Carved and hand polished to perfection, the rings of the Facette collection join hands with the playful and invigorating Jack de Boucheron, while the Quatre collection features a striking combination of golds and diamonds as well as Quatre Classique pieces that explore new colour combinations with a functional brown.

The Because Of Love collection (prices available upon request) can be purchased at the Boucheron boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

IUIGA

Iuiga's Round Bezel Solitaire Diamond Necklace IUIGA

The local home and living retailer has launched its 10- design petite diamond necklace collection spanning stones ranging from 0.08 carat to 1 carat, and in tasteful, minimalist designs.

Iuiga has partnered directly with the finest diamond suppliers sourced ethically, removing middlemen mark-ups to offer diamond necklaces at more competitive and fairer prices.

All orders will be insured and registered for its full value, and presented hand-delivered to a physical address as part of the personalised experience.

You can also opt to have the stone graded and certified by an independent lab for your completed order.

The collection ($399 to $799) is available on www.iuiga.com

SWAROVSKI

Swarovski's Infinity collection SWAROVSKI

The Austrian jewellery brand celebrates infinite love and attraction with selections that exhibit clean silhouettes and timeless beauty.

Discover the artful craftsmanship of the Attract Collection ($69 to $279), with beautiful details and a refined look ideal for that loved one who enjoys embellishing everyday outfits with sparkle.

Meanwhile, the versatile Infinity Collection ($119 to $279) symbolises an eternal romance in an understated yet bold way.

They are available at Swarovski stores and Swarovski.com

BVLGARI

Bvlgari's B.zero1 one-band ring BVLGARI

The Italian brand indulges the fantasy and electricity of Valentine's Day with its signature Roman style found in its jewels to iconic timepieces.

Choose from the B.zero1 one-band ring in 18K white gold or with additional pave diamonds on the spiral, B.zero1 one-band ring in 18K rose gold, B.zero1 Rock necklace with 18K rose gold pendant and studded spiral, black ceramic inserts on the edges, B.zero1 necklace with chain and small round pendant in 18K rose gold, and the Serpenti Tubogas single spiral watch 18K rose gold bezel set with brilliant-cut diamonds.

They are available at Bvlgari boutiques and Bulgari.com (prices available upon request).

PANDORA

Pandora's Valentine's Day collection PANDORA

The Danish jewellery brand's Valentine's pieces combine expert design and advanced craftsmanship techniques to achieve innovative elements such as a three-dimensional rose charm and a heart-shaped T-bar closure, drawing inspiration from Shakespeare's ultimate love story Romeo And Juliet.

Let your Valentine wear your heart on their sleeve with the range of heart-shaped charms too, including the Sparkling Entwined Hearts Charm crafted with a mix of polished hearts that wrap around the sparkling heart frames set with cubic zirconia.

In addition, the vivid and rich tones of the Metallic Red Heart Charm will show the depth of your love, created with layers of hand-applied transparent enamel.

The Valentine's Day 2021 Collection (from $59) is available at all Pandora stores and online.

MARKS & SPENCER

Silk Ditsy Rose lingerie from Marks & Spencer’s Rosie Exclusively for M&S range MARKS & SPENCER

For something truly special in the lingerie department, spoil your leading lady with the British retailer's Rosie Exclusively for M&S range and choose from stunning sets in romantic prints and feminine designs.

The hero Silk Ditsy Rose camisole, bra and knickers ($37.90 to $104.90) feature vintage-inspired lace and luxurious silk, designed to fit and flatter.

They are available at all Marks & Spencer stores and on www.marksandspencerasia.com

RAWBOUGHT

Rawbought's Carezza Lace Short Set in Samba RAWBOUGHT

Turn up the romance with the home-grown label's latest sensual sleepwear collection featuring the Carezza Lace Short Set.

It boasts a sexy and fun style with warm colour palettes to match the most romantic day of the year and helps you look your best during those special moments with your other half.

Visit rawbought.com to purchase the Carezza range ($89), which comes in True Black, Desert Sand and Samba colours and is made from buttery soft modal fabric and delicate lace.