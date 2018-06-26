Spice up your summer style

SWATCH

The Swiss watchmaker introduces its Skin Irony collection ($209 to $279), where signature classic lines take on a contemporary and elegant twist.

At just 5.8mm thick, it is Swatch's first metallic version of its slimmest line, Swatch Skin. Understated, minimal and sophisticated, the range comprises eight new models, featuring polished stainless steel wrapped in vintage-style metals, rough and classic leather as well as soft silicone.

The Skin Irony collection is now available at all Swatch outlets islandwide.

RABEANCO

Start a summer travel adventure with the latest holiday-friendly designs from the international leather accessory brand.

Made with quality Italian leather and featuring versatile functions, the Jana Chain Backpack ($590) also converts easily to a shoulder bag or crossbody design, while the Alps Backpack ($550) features a hidden zip closure for extra security.

Minimalist, sleek and lightweight, the Anva Crossbody ($350 to$390) is a staple design that comes with a slip pocket at the back, perfect for quick access to key cards or lipsticks.

This collection is now available at Rabeanco stores at Ion Orchard, Raffles City Shopping Centre, VivoCity, One Raffles Place and IMM.

NEW BALANCE

In line with 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia, the global athletics company has launched its Russia-inspired Otruska Pack, offering soccer fans a chance to experience its new mixed football and lifestyle designs.

The Otruska Pack is inspired by the mythical two-headed hellhound Orthus and features the refreshed 574 Sport Tournament ($169) and stylish Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Sport ($139) lifestyle shoes, in a striking white with flame red detail.

In addition to these lifestyle designs, get a first glimpse of New Balance Football's new boot Tekela ($279) and the upgraded Furon 4.0 ($279).

The Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Sport is now available at all New Balance experience stores, while the New Balance 574 Sport Tournament is available at New Balance experience stores at Suntec City, Bugis Junction, VivoCity and Paragon.

The Tekela and the upgraded Furon 4.0 are available at Suntec City's New Balance experience store.