Stand out from the crowd with unique buys

MERCI MARCEL TIONG BAHRU X UN ETE A KEP-SUR-MER

Only for today and tomorrow, the French cafe-restaurant is unveiling a pop-up collection with Phnom Penh-based French clothing brand Un ete a Kep-sur-Mer at its Tiong Bahru outlet from 8am to 7pm.

Emphasising bright colours and delicate fits, the clothes are perfect for the urban modern woman, as are Merci Marcel's contemporary French culinary creations and fine selection of craft beverages. Un ete a Kep-sur-Mer will be showcasing its chic pieces (from $15 to $115) featuring simple yet elegant tops, dresses and jumpsuits in its first foray into Singapore.

ECCO

The Danish premium comfort footwear and leather goods brand has launched its autumn/winter 2018 collection that is perfect for the wet season.

It consists of the athleisure hybrid sneakers Ecco ST1 or Shock Thru 1 (from $269.90), which are designed with shock absorption technology, and modern street-style hiking boots Exostrike (from $299.90).

Both were developed using Ecco's innovative comfort platforms and its own leathers, and are now available at Ecco concept stores and online.

GENTLE MONSTER

To celebrate the opening of its second store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, the Korean eyewear brand has teamed up with Singapore fashion blogger Yoyo Cao for a special limited-edition of one of the most coveted Gentle Monster sunglasses models - Cobalt.

It comes in a special packaging and features a trendy tear drop-shaped frame along with a twisted bridge and inner template engraved with the word "Yoyokulala" (Cao's website and Instagram handle).

The combination of the gold metal frame with red lenses gives it an added pop of colour, with the lightweight material making it comfortable to wear and easy to carry around.

The Gentle Monster x Yoyokulala eyewear ($368) is now available at Gentle Monster's The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands store.